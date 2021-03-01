Global Corneal Topographers Market is Likely to be driven by High Prevalence of Diabetes and Rise in Aging Population: TMR

- With the rise in the incidences of age-associated ocular disorders, there has been high adoption of various vision correction procedures. This factor is likely to drive demand for corneal topographers in the near future.

- Rise in the diabetic population increases the risk of cataract, thereby accentuating demand for corneal topographers.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global corneal topographers market is likely to be driven by the high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, refractive errors, and others. In addition, rise in geriatric population is likely to emerge as another important growth factor for the market over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027. There are several government initiatives creating awareness about the importance of treatment, early detection, and prevention of these conditions. Age-associated ophthalmic conditions are likely to play an important role in fostering growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

As reported by many researches, there have been an alarming rose in the incidences of ocular conditions and ophthalmic incidences. With high prevalence of such conditions, there is an accelerated adoption of vision correction procedures by a large number of patients. This factor is likely to work in favor of the market in the near future.

There has been augmented focus on the strategic collaborations and research and development activities to come up with innovative, much improved ophthalmic diagnostic modalities. Incorporation of these new diagnostic modalities for early detection and screening of ophthalmic conditions is expected to drive the demand for corneal topographers. On the other hand, the growth of the market is likely to be hampered by the post-surgical complications following ophthalmic interventions.

The global corneal topographers market is likely to expand at a growth rate of ~5% CAGR over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027. Alarming rise in the incidences of ocular and ophthalmic conditions is likely to play an important role in augmenting market growth in the years to come.

Key Findings of Corneal Topographers Market Study

High Prevalence of Diabetes to Work in Favor of the Market Growth

There is high prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Type 2 diabetes is a highly prevalent disease and believed to be the main reason for such an alarming rise of diabetes worldwide. According to the findings of International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million people were living with diabetes in 2019 and the figure is likely to touch 700 million by 2045. IDF also estimates that around 374 million people are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Such high prevalence of diabetes is likely to result in increased incidences of eye disorders, such as cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Diabetes affects most of the ocular tissues resulting in age-related cataract. As such, rise in the number of diabetic patients is the one of the important reasons for high prevalence of cataracts. High prevalence of diabetes is likely to play an important role triggering growth of the global corneal topographers market in the near period.

Rise in the Adoption of Contact Lenses to Shoot Up Demand in the Market

Contact lenses are utilized in the modification of refractive errors through subtraction or addition of the concentrating power of the lens and cornea. This device is worn directly over the cornea of the eyes. In comparison to glasses, contact lenses offer much better view and are extremely convenient. These lenses are capable of correcting various vision-related visions such as astigmatism, presbyopia, hyperopia, and myopia. Multiple benefits of contact lenses have increased its adoption amongst people suffering from different vision-related problems. There has been a rise in the use of corneal topographers in contact lenses. As such, with the growing number of contact lens user, the global corneal topographers market is likely to observe high growth in the years to come.

Corneal Topographers Market: Key Driving Factors

There has been increased adoption of vision correction procedures, such as cataract surgeries and LASIK treatment following a tremendous rise in age-related eye disorders. As such, the demand for corneal topographers is expected to rise over the forecast timeline.

High prevalence of diabetes, particularly Type 2 diabetes, across the globe is likely to foster growth of the global corneal topographers market in the near future.

