Global Contraceptive Market | Industry Size and Share | to Witness Elevated Growth Through Accruing Of USD 41.3 Bn Earnings By 2028: Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, According to report of Zion Market Research, Contraceptive Market industry accumulated revenue worth about US$ 22.1 billion in 2021 and is slated to amass ROI about US$ 41.3 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Contraceptive Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 8.25% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of contraceptive market over forecast timespan is due to rise in awareness about reproductive health as well as sexual health among married couples. Apart from this, acceptance of birth control procedures will proliferate size of contraceptive industry. Additionally, contraceptive are used prominently by young persons as a preventive measure for avoiding unwanted pregnancies and avoiding sexually transmitted diseases. Favorable government policies and compensation schemes will accelerate progression of contraceptive industry in years ahead.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Contraceptive Market- By Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Topical Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptive Pills, Diaphragms, Vaginal Rings, Condoms, Contraceptive Sponges, Subdermal Implants, and Intra-Uterine Devices): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Contraceptive Market: Overview

Unmet needs of contraception in both emerging economies and industrially developed countries has steered demand for contraceptive methods in upcoming years. Furthermore, contraceptive use assists in reducing sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. Cost-affectivity of contraceptives and rise in funding of research activities related to producing of new kind of contraceptive with additional features is predicted to generate new growth avenues for contraceptive industry in ensuing years. Reportedly, contraceptive use among married women enhanced across globe from nearly 31% over 1960-1965 to about 58% in 1990. However, the surge was more rapid in emerging economies where use of contraceptive in married women increased from 10% in 1960-1963 to about 54% in 1990. For the record, rise was drastic in east Asia & Latin America and little lesser in some other parts of Asia and North Africa.

Industry Dynamics:

Contraceptive Market: Growth Drivers

Expansion of contraceptive market over forecast timeline is subject to growing need for reducing risk of sexually transmitted disorders and health related problems. In addition to this, increase in number of gynecologists preferring contraception device for birth control will soar progression of contraceptive market. Apparently, increase in awareness pertaining to new kinds of contraceptives along with surge in utilization of oral pills will result in massive demand for contraceptive equipment. Furthermore, technological breakthroughs & acceptance of new contraception tools will play a pivotal part in growth of contraceptive industry. Nonetheless, hazardous effects of contraceptive medicines can pose a challenge to growth of contraceptive market. Additionally, injectable contraceptive administration has resulted in abdominal bleeding, depression, and alopecia. Apart from this, rise in cases of infertility caused due to intake of contraceptive pills can also hamper business landscape.

List of Key Players of Contraceptive Market:

The Female Health Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Healthcare Limited

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipla Limited

Novartis AG

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Contraceptive Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Contraceptive Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.25% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Contraceptive Market was valued approximately USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 41.3 billion by 2028.

Huge acceptance of new products in North America will embellish expansion of contraceptive market in North America.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Contraceptive Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Contraceptive Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Contraceptive Market Industry?

What segments does the Contraceptive Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Contraceptive Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 22.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 41.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.25% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered The Female Health Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Piramal Healthcare Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Limited, Novartis AG, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/129

Breakthroughs Witnessed in Contraceptive Market:

In December 2020 , Irish Government declared plan on launching free contraception to women ranging from 17 year to 25 years.

In July 2018 , the U.S. administration announced extension of exemption facility to exclude Affordable Care Act law that mandates staff to encompass birth control coverage in health insurance policy.

Regional Dominance:

North America To Contribute Majorly Towards Regional Market Size By 2028

Growth of regional market over forecasting timeline is due to growing awareness about birth control pills in countries such as the U.S. Reportedly, cost-efficiency of contraception in countries such as the U.S. will drive regional market trends. Huge acceptance of new products in North America will embellish expansion of contraceptive market in North America. Rise in launching of awareness schemes related to use of contraceptive & high focus on family planning programs by U.S. government will proliferate size of contraceptive market in sub-continent.

Global Contraceptive Market is segmented as follows:

Contraceptive Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Topical Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptive Pills

Diaphragms

Vaginal Rings

Condoms

Contraceptive Sponges,

Subdermal Implants

Intra-Uterine Devices

Contraceptive Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

