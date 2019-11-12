Global Connected Car market Size is Expected to Reach $225,158.0 Million by 2025 at CAGR of 17.1% Between 2019 and 2025 | Valuates Reports™

The Global Connected Car Market size is valued at $63,026.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $225,158.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025

Over time, car manufacturers and service providers have developed a range of networking solutions, such as the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) network. Connected car, together with powerful network technology, enables wheel connectivity offering comfort, convenience, efficiency, safety and security. It helps the driver to connect to online platforms, making real-time interaction easier.

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly focused on providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles to improve their car sales due to increased connectivity requirements. In addition, growing customer desire to stay connected to the outside world while driving drives the adoption of connected cars around the globe. Furthermore, integrating connectivity solutions in the vehicle has become the top most priority for automobile manufacturers, as consumers are expecting their vehicles to perform tasks similar to computers and smartphones.

It is expected that the introduction of advance diagnostic technology would improve the demand for connected vehicles. The system in the car will deliver vehicle data to both the automotive dealer and the customer in advanced diagnostics, which will help predict potential automotive problems before they occur.

In addition, it is predicted that the increase in the trend of connectivity solutions and vehicle diagnosis would fuel market growth. Increasing the need for safety and security also drives the growth of the sector. Nonetheless, the critical factors that hinder this market's growth are the risk of information theft, high installation costs, and unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity.

Trends Affecting Connected Car Market Share

Rise in consumer demand for connectivity solutions

Surge in need for constant connectivity

Increase in dependency on technology

Upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global connected car market

Region Wise Analysis Of Connected Car Market

Asia Pacific , followed by Europe , North America , and RoW, is expected to account for the largest market share.

, followed by , , and RoW, is expected to account for the largest market share. Due to various factors, such as increasing connected car devices in passenger cars and increasing digital services such as cybersecurity and updates, Asia Pacific is expected to remain predominant during the forecast period.

is expected to remain predominant during the forecast period. North America is expected to display the second highest CAGR in the forecast period in terms of growth rate. North America's growth is expected to be driven by increasing government regulations and growing infrastructure for communication and information technology, such as 5G.

Key Takeaway Form Connected Car Market Report:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the connected car market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive catalyst market with a detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Sections In Global Connected Car Market

The global connected car market is classified into five segments based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end-user and region .

1) Segments In Connected Car Market Based On Technology

2G

3G

4G/LTE

2) Segments In Connected Car Market Based On Connectivity Solution

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

3) Segments In Connected Car Market Based On Service

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Well-being

Vehicle Management

Mobility Management

4) Segments In Connected Car Market Based On End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

5) Segments In Connected Car Market Based On Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

