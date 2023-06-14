Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market to Surpass USD 35.82 Billion By 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market Segments - by Product (Concrete Pipes and Concrete Blocks), by Application (Concrete Building, Sewage, Road Construction, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 18.521 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 35.82 billion expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% by the end of 2031. The market is propelled by the improving lifestyle and advancement in technology.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

Supreme Concrete

APCO blocks

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Hindustan Cement Pipes & Concrete Works

Forterra

Stanton Precast Ltd

T.Nagadi

Tracey Concrete

Foley Products

Rinker Materials

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include product, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlight:

On the basis of region, the global concrete pipes and blocks market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market owing to urbanization and rising industrialization.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, due to the high investments in the construction industry and building.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Concrete pipes and blocks are used in construction work which includes roadside fencing, flooring, and security barriers to control traffic movement.

Event management companies also use them to make special and attractive entrance and exit areas.

Surging construction activities globally is projected to boost the market in the coming years.

Rising demand for cost-effective products is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in road construction infrastructure is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The concrete pipes segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as these pipes are non-flammable and sustainable in nature.

Read 168 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Concrete Pipes and Blocks Market Segments - by Product (Concrete Pipes and Concrete Blocks), by Application (Concrete Building, Sewage, Road Construction, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Product

Concrete Pipes

Concrete Blocks

Application

Concrete Building

Sewage

Road Construction

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

