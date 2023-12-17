Global Commodity Digital Trader 'Open Mineral Ltd' Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Miguel Pacheco Will Support Regional Expansion Drive and Develop Innovative Global Trade Finance Instruments

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi based critical minerals commodity digital trader and market intelligence house 'Open Mineral Ltd' is pleased to announce the Board's appointment of Miguel Pacheco, as its new Chief Financial Officer.



As part of Open Mineral Ltd's mid and long-term growth and ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) roadmap, Mr. Pacheco's addition to the taskforce, is meant to boost the Middle East firm's strong performing reputation, where he will guide the fiscal health of the business, and be a prudent sounding board, risk mitigator and strategist.

Miguel Pacheco, CFO of Open Mineral

Boris Eykher, Global CEO of Open Mineral said, "I'd like to welcome Miguel to his new role at our young and thriving business, as we push ahead with our second phase of regional development and expansion, while further reinforcing reporting and compliance standards in our specialized Critical Minerals business. And with the world's economies continuing to advance amid volatility, and global trade headwinds impacting our GCC region, the need for a CFO with an evolved skillset and mindset like Miguel is invaluable."

Mr. Eykher further states, "We will be attending and partnering with the highly anticipated Future Minerals Forum in January in Saudi Arabia, where we expect to discuss our planned foray into the Kingdom, and to address our innovative Trade Finance facilities with our industry peers. We look forward to our in-depth meetings with the authorities, regulators and global thought-leaders tackling the Critical Minerals and base metals landscape, especially with the green transition move and sustainable best practices continuing to be the main focus."

Miguel brings over 20 years of experience in Corporate Finance in challenging advisory & consulting roles to large multinationals, as well as in Strategic Corporate Development positions within complex transnational organizations with aggressive growth strategies. Prior to joining Open Mineral, he was Chief Executive Officer at TF Cargoes, and held senior positions in several leading commodity companies and large MNCs including Trafigura, Mercuria Energy Trading SA, Hartree Partners, and EY. Miguel holds an MBA (Finance, Accounting, and Entrepreneurship) from The Wharton School.

About Open Mineral:

After securing funding from Mubadala Investment Co, amongst others, Open Mineral accelerated its growth plan last year by opening offices in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, where the company expects to double its headcount over the coming year. Currently headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Open Mineral has a global presence with offices in Latin America, UAE, China, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Open Mineral is a physical commodity trader powered by technology and market intelligence, enabling profitable and efficient trading of raw material commodities. Founded in 2016 by a team of ex-Glencore traders based in Baar, Switzerland – The Open Mineral platform has onboarded over 900 metals and mining companies from 40 countries.

