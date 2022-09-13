Global Coffee Capsules Market Blooming To Reach USD 16 Billion by 2030, With a Healthy CAGR of 7% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Coffee Capsules Market" by Types (Plastic, Biodegradable, Fabric, Reusable, Aluminum, and Others), Coffee Types (Regular, Decaf, Flavored, and Others), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Applications (Residential and Commercial), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 7% by the end of 2030. The global coffee capsules market growth is attributed to the rising demand for coffee in professional places.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Gloria Jeans

DD IP Holder LLC

Bestpresso.com

Starbucks Corporation

illycaffè S.p.A.

Coffeeza

Nestle Nespresso SA

Gourmesso Coffee

Blue Tokai Coffee

Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Coffee Capsules Market

In terms of types, the global coffee capsules market is segmented into plastic, biodegradable, fabric, reusable, aluminum, and others. The plastic segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Plastic is a low-cost material and it can be modified according to the once need. The coffee capsules are made from plastics. Coffee capsules are vacuum-packed containers. Several manufacturers widely used plastic to make coffee capsules.

Based on coffee types, the global coffee capsules market is segmented into regular, decaf, flavored, and others.

The regular segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Coffee is considered a non-alcoholic drink and the majority of consumers prefer regular coffee over other types.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for coffee in different countries including Italy, France, Germany, and others. The increasing demand for easy-to-make gourmet coffee in the region drives the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The coffee capsules market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising demand for coffee capsules and coffee machines in the region.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising demand for coffee capsules and coffee machines in the region. The coffee capsules market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of coffee in the region is expected to fuel market expansion.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of coffee in the region is expected to fuel market expansion. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. The supermarkets and hypermarkets constitute a variety of products in several sizes and types. It is considered the primary distribution channel for coffee capsule retailers.

The applications segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. The coffee is measured and then it is added to the coffee capsules, this aids consumers who usually prefer to have only one cup of coffee without measuring coffee powder for it. Coffee capsules provide convenience which contributes to the expansion of the commercial segment.

In June 2022 , Blue Tokai Coffee, an India -based company, launch a range of biodegradable specialty coffee capsules. According to the manufacturer, these biodegradable coffee capsules are degraded at home, making them environmentally friendly.

Read 199 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Coffee Capsules Market" by Types (Plastic, Biodegradable, Fabric, Reusable, Aluminum, and Others), Coffee Types (Regular, Decaf, Flavored, and Others), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Applications (Residential and Commercial), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Key Segments Covered

Types

Plastic

Biodegradable

Fabric

Reusable

Aluminum

Others

Coffee Types

Regular

Decaf

Flavored

Others

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Applications

Residential

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

