Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) Partners With Sonata Software For Business Transformation

Sonata Software signed a multi-year contract with GCX to transform their business operations leveraging Cloud, Data and AI technologies

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), the leading Modernization Engineering company has announced that it has signed an agreement with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises. Sonata's investments in Cloud, Data and Generative AI technologies made Sonata the partner of choice for GCX as they start a multi-year business transformation of GCX's enterprise operations, systems and business intelligence systems.

GCX provides high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services including managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS solutions, to a range of blue-chip customers inclusive of hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, new media providers and enterprises throughout the world. Its 66,000 km of cables span 46 countries from North America to Asia, with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

"Our primary focus in this endeavor is delivering operational excellence to help GCX deliver on its strategic objectives. Our capabilities and investments in Cloud, Data and AI will be at the core to deliver the next leg of transformation for GCX," said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO at Sonata Software.

The announcement today is a foot forward in that direction to enable GCX transform their technology landscape and deliver market-leading experience to their customers.

"Sonata has been a strategic partner. We believe that the continued partnership will help us improve our operations and help invest in improving overall business performance," said Carl Grivner, CEO at GCX.

"Our partnership with Sonata continues to be a significant part of our future roadmap. Sonata continues to be an important partner in making GCX future-ready by providing strategic business and technology transformations," said Brice Evin, CFO at GCX.

About Global Cloud Xchange:

GCX Holdings Limited (Bermuda), operating as Global Cloud change (GCX), offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. GCX covers all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide.

To learn more about GCX, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4257625/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sonata Software