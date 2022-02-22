Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size Worth USD $48.13 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 16.5% Exclusive Report by ZionMarketResearch®

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global Cloud Professional Services market accounted for more than USD 14.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 48.13 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.5 from 2021 to 2028.

Read Market Research Report "Cloud Professional Services Market By Service Type (Integration and Optimization, Consulting, Implementation and Migration, Application Development and others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

The increasing adoption of the cloud is due to the variety of services offered by the cloud providers. The Cloud Professional Services vendors have also increased their offerings by using new technologies such as AI and ML with integrating the cloud platforms, thus creating an eco-system for the clients. The factors such as increased efficiency, risk mitigation, reduced cost and increased competition have been encouraging the organizations to opt for cloud professional services. Also, the cloud service providers and vendors have been making strategic partnerships to make cloud adoption a seamless experience for the customers.

The variety of services offered by cloud providers to Spur Growth:

The rising adoption of robotics on account of emerging automation trends in the manufacturing processes has further influenced the demand for the cloud professional services to deploy the robotic applications on cloud. The increasing focus on digitizing the business processes is further paving the way for these cloud services. The usage of AI and ML by the service providers is making the overall environment of Information Technology agile, thus propelling the growth of this market.

Global Cloud Professional Services-Market

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global Cloud Professional Services is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the key vendors of Cloud Professional Services market across the world. These players across Cloud Professional Services market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the Cloud Professional Services market study.

High expenditure on the business operations In The Region Support North American Dominance:

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide Cloud Professional Services market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the Cloud Professional Services market study. This high growth is due to the fact US markets have adopted the cloud-based markets very early. The scarcity of the resources to create in-house facilities and increasing demand of using own devices are the factors helping this region to have a greater demand. The IT management complexity combined with the ability to deploy new applications faster are the primary drivers for this market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 14.18 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 48.13 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 16.5% 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Atos SE, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation and SAP SE among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-professional-services-market

The Global Cloud Professional Services Market is segmented as follows:

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Service Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Integration and Optimization

Consulting

Implementation and Migration

Application Development

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Industry Vertical Outlook (2021-2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Cloud Professional Services Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Cloud Professional Services Market:

Capgemini SE

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Atos SE

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

NTT DATA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

others.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

