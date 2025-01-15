Global Cloud Industry Outlook worth $1,256.8 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Global Cloud Industry Outlook 2025: A Preview of the Future of Cloud Innovation" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud industry will grow from USD 1,091.4 billion in 2024 to USD 1,256.8 billion by 2025 at a YoY increase of 15.1%.

Cloud Service Providers' (CSPs') focus on multi-cloud and hybrid strategies primarily drives the cloud industry in 2025. Looking ahead, the cloud landscape is set for a transformative shift, characterized by the widespread adoption of generative AI, increased competition, and heightened demand for industry-specific solutions.

Cloud developments in 2024 and upcoming predictions in 2025

The cloud market is set for continued growth, driven by increasing adoption in emerging economies and expanding cloud implementations by BFSI firms through both organic and inorganic initiatives. More organizations are turning to multi-cloud and hybrid strategies to boost flexibility and resilience. Meanwhile, the integration of Generative AI with cloud platforms is driving new innovations in services and applications, as competition among Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) heats up, resulting in more specialized and competitive offerings. As cybersecurity risks in the cloud grow, security and compliance will become top priorities. The demand for industry-specific cloud solutions will rise, with retail expected to see the highest growth in the coming years. This growth is reflected in the IT services spending, projected to rise from $1.59 trillion in 2024 to $1.74 trillion in 2025, highlighting the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across industries. Cloud-native technologies like containers will play a critical role, and managing complex hybrid infrastructures remains a key challenge for CSPs striving for seamless operations.

Top Key Companies in Global Cloud Industry Outlook:

AWS, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and IBM are the major players in cloud industry, with a 35.1% combined market share in 2023. Other prominent market players are Oracle, SAP, Alibaba Cloud, Adobe and Tencent Cloud. In 2024, key CSPs strive to maintain their cloud leadership positions with new product launches and product enhancements, Gen AI advancements, and strategic deals, partnerships and collaborations. In 2025, cloud providers will continue investments in advanced security and sovereign cloud, hike cloud service prices, launch cloud regions in unexplored countries, and focus on industry-specific cloud offerings.

North America leads the Cloud Industry, and Asia Pacific experiences the highest YoY growth.

North America dominates the cloud market, as most major CSPs are headquartered in the United States; they are driving the continued adoption of cloud AI, analytics, and digitalization across sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to retail. Europe remains stable in its growth due to market demand for compliance, security, and regulatory solutions that the cloud provides, as well as governmental digital initiatives. Asia Pacific sees the highest year-over-year growth, driven by rapid digitalization, cloud migration in emerging markets, and robust government support. The Middle East and Africa are experiencing significant growth, particularly in the energy and government sectors. Latin America is expanding due to rising demand for cloud services in e-commerce, education, and digital services.

