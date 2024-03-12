Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market to Reach $317.5 Billion by 2030 Owing To Growing Demand for Accurate Disease Diagnosis | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is Segmented By Test Type (Complete Blood Count, Hgb/ Hct Testing, Basic Metabolic Panel Testing, BUN Creatinine Testing, Electrolytes Testing, Hba1c Testing, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Liver Panel Testing, Renal Panel Testing, Lipid Panel Testing, Others), By Application (Parasitology, Virology, Hematology, Toxicology, Immunology/serology, Histopathology And Urinalysis), By End User (Central Laboratories, Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Research and Academia), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global clinical laboratory market was valued at US$ 241.9 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 317.5 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6546

Market Dynamics:

The Clinical Laboratory Tests market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The growing geriatric population and the rising awareness about early disease diagnosis are also contributing to the market growth.

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $241.9 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $317.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Test Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising burden of chronic diseases • Increasing aging population is driving demand for clinical laboratory tests Restraints & Challenges • Shortage of trained laboratory professionals hampers market growth

Market Trends:

Two key trends shaping the Clinical Laboratory Tests market include the rising demand for personalized medicine, which requires a comprehensive assessment of an individual's health through laboratory tests, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing for rapid and convenient diagnosis. These trends are expected to drive innovation and investment in the market, leading to further growth and expansion in the coming years.

Market Opportunities:

The clinical laboratory tests market is witnessing a rising demand for advanced diagnostic testing, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about early disease detection. Complete Blood Count, Hgb/Hct Testing, Basic Metabolic Panel Testing, BUN Creatinine Testing, and Electrolytes Testing are some of the key test types contributing to this opportunity. With technological advancements in laboratory testing, there is a shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies, fuelling the growth of this segment.

Another market opportunity lies in the expansion of testing applications in areas such as Parasitology, Virology, Hematology, Toxicology, Immunology/Serology, Histopathology, and Urinalysis. The increasing adoption of these specialized tests in diagnosing infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions is helping in the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on precision medicine and companion diagnostics is driving the demand for more comprehensive testing applications.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6546

Recent Developments:

On August, 2023, Fapon, a China based biotechnology company that provides In vitro diagnostics (IVD) reagent raw material manufacturing company, launched chemiluminescence immunoassay system, Shine i8000/9000. The high-speed and fully automated analyzer has an ultra-high throughput of 900 tests per hour and features an integrated and compact design with stable performance.

On February 28, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, U.S based biotechnology company specialized cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection launched artificial intelligence (AI)-based blood test PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Key Market Takeaways:

Clinical Laboratory Tests market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic testing and the expansion of testing applications.

On the basis of test type, the Complete Blood Count segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its widespread use in screening and diagnosing various health conditions.

In terms of applications, Hematology and Immunology/Serology segments are expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing incidence of blood disorders and immune-related diseases.

North America is expected to dominate the market, supported by the presence of leading healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Key players operating in the Clinical Laboratory Tests market include ARUP Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., UNILABS, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., Synnovis Group, LLP, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, and Cinven. These key players are focused on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence and cater to the growing demand for advanced diagnostic testing. With the increasing adoption of digital health technologies and molecular diagnostics, the market is witnessing a transformation towards more personalized and efficient healthcare solutions.

Read complete market research report, "Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market By Test Type, By Application, By End User, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Test Type:

Complete Blood Count

Hgb/ Hct Testing

Basic Metabolic Panel Testing

BUN Creatinine Testing

Electrolytes Testing

Hba1c Testing

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel Testing

Renal Panel Testing

Lipid Panel Testing

Others

By Application:

Parasitology

Virology

Hematology

Toxicology

Immunology/serology

Histopathology And Urinalysis

By End User:

Central Laboratories

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Research and Academia

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6546

Find more related trending reports below:

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals and Contrast Media Market, By Radiopharmaceuticals ((by Type of Imaging Modality (SPECT and PET) and by Application (Diagnostic Application and Therapeutic Application)), By Contrast Media ((by Procedure (X-Ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound) and by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Other Indications)), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal, and Other Therapeutic Areas), By Process/Phase (Target ID/Validation, Hit Generation and Selection, Lead Identification, and Lead Optimization), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market, by Product Type (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Raw Materials, and Finished Products), by Service Type (Bio-analytical Testing (Cell based Assays, Virology Testing, and Others), Method Development & Validation (Extractable & Leachable, Stability-indicating, Process Impurity Method, and Others), Raw Material Testing (Heavy-metal Testing and Others), Stability Testing (Drug Substance Stability Testing and Others), and Microbial Testing (Sterility Testing and Others), and Others), by End User (Biotechnology Industries, Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

India Medical Nutrition Market, By Nutrition Type (Proteins, Carbohydrates, Multi-vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acid, Fibers, Minerals, Others), By Patient Type (Infant Nutrition, Adult Nutrition, Geriatric Nutrition), By Indication (Diabetes, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Metabolic Syndromes, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Long Term Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Online Pharmacies)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter