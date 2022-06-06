Global Clear Aligners Market to Surpass US$ 13,774.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global clear aligners market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,922.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Clear Aligners Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence or prevalence of oral health problems such as crooked teeth, malocclusion, and others; increasing approval of novel products, and increasing collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global clear aligners market.

According to an article published by the International Journal of Pedodontic Rehabilitation in November 2019, it is estimated that the total prevalence of malocclusion among school children aged 10–12 years was 76.6% in Telangana, India, in 2018. The same source also states that out of the total school children with malocclusion, 65.9% of the school children had Class I malocclusion, while 9.25% had Class II malocclusion, and 1.37% had Class III malocclusion in 2018.

Moreover, rapid research and development in the field of clear aligners is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, a study led by the researchers at the University Hospital Bonn, Germany found that 4D-printed orthodontic clear aligners can apply biocompatible orthodontic forces in order to move teeth into the correct alignment. This new technologically advanced 4D aligners are clear aligner trays which are 3D-printed using shape memory polymers (SMPs) which results in reduction of the cost of treatment.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global clear aligners market are focused on adoption inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in June 2021, Dentsply Sirona, a U.S.-based dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company announced that it has entered into a partnership with 3Shape, a software developer for better access of TRIOS (an advanced digital dental scanner manufactured by 3Shape) users to Dentsply Sirona's SureSmile Clear Aligners. This partnership is expected to allow dental professionals to benefit from more flexibility, greater choices, as well as smoother workflows in the field of clear aligners and dental health.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global clear aligners market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period, owing to rising inorganic business strategies among market players to introduce novel clear aligners. For instance, in April 2022, Candid Care Co., a U.S.-based clear aligner innovator announced that it has entered into a partnership with Altius Healthcare Management, a U.S.-based dental clinic to bring their fusion of remote orthodontic technology and in-person to practices throughout Texas. This partnership will allow dental professionals in Texas to provide high-demand clear aligner treatment by Candid Care Co. to patients at Altius Healthcare Management.

Among region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022 owing to rising product launches of clear aligners. For instance, in February 2022, Ormco Corporation, a U.S.-based orthodontic technology company announced the launch of its new Spark Clear Aligners Release 12 which is offers various advantages over traditional braces such as product optimization, industry-leading clinical enhancements, and case-planning improvements to give dentists more flexibility, efficiency, and control while treating dental health problems such as mixed dentation, malocclusion, and others.

Key players operating in the global clear aligners market include Align Technology, Inc., DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Straumann Group, Danaher, Henry Schein, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, eXceed, 3 M, Argen Corporation, Illusion Aligners, Candid Care Co., Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited, Scheu Dental, TP Orthodontics, Inc., K-Line Europe, 32 Watts, and Klear Aligner.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Clear Aligners Market, By Material Type:

Polyurethane Plastic



Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)



Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)



Others (Ethylene vinyl acetate, Polypropylene, among others)

Global Clear Aligners Market, By Age Group:

Children/Teenagers



Adults

Global Clear Aligners Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Dental and Orthodontics Clinics



Others (Research Institutions, Wellness Centers, among others)

Global Clear Aligners Market, By Region

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

