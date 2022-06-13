Global Cleaning Services Market to Generate $462,476.8 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028 [175-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global cleaning services market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for high-quality cleaning services around the world. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth by 2028.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global cleaning services market will generate $462,476.8 million and exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Cleaning Services Market Dynamics

The demand for high-quality cleaning services has increased across the globe due to the rising awareness among people related to the importance and necessity of a clean environment. Besides, due to the increasing rate of urbanization many big and new office spaces and commercial buildings are being constructed. Hence, the demand for highly advanced cleaning services, such as vacuuming, floor cleaning, and other cleaning electronic devices has increased. All these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the global cleaning services market during the forecast period. However, the competition among market players has highly increased which is expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Cleaning Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global cleaning services market growth. The negative growth of the market is majorly owing to the declining demand for cleaning services due to strict lockdown imposed by governments of various countries which resulted in the closing down of commercial buildings such as offices, malls, and others. However, the demand for sanitization and disinfection services increased during the pandemic period due to strict regulations and sanitization norms by governments. All these factors had a moderate impact on the growth of the global cleaning services market.

Key Segment Findings of the Cleaning Services Market:

The research report segments the cleaning services market into type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the janitorial services sub-segment is estimated to surpass $114,814.2 million by 2028 and account for the highest revenue over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of contractual services in the cleaning services industry. Besides, janitorial cleaning services are high in demand due to the presence of various small market players worldwide who collaborate with major outsourcing companies in order to provide cleaning services.

and account for the highest revenue over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of contractual services in the cleaning services industry. Besides, janitorial cleaning services are high in demand due to the presence of various small market players worldwide who collaborate with major outsourcing companies in order to provide cleaning services. Based on end-user, the residential sub-segment of the global cleaning services market is estimated to generate a revenue of $199,026.3 million by 2028 and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the rising preference of working professionals toward postpaid or prepaid cleaning services to save time and the increasing employment rate across the globe.

and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the rising preference of working professionals toward postpaid or prepaid cleaning services to save time and the increasing employment rate across the globe. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific cleaning services market is valued at $44,024.2 million in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the presence of major cleaning service providers in the region. Besides, the commercial infrastructure is increasing due to the rapidly growing urbanization, which is surging the demand for various cleaning services, such as window cleaning and others. This is another factor expected to drive the regional market growth by 2028.

Prominent Cleaning Services Market Players

The key players in the global cleaning services market include

ABM Industries Inc. Aramark Corporation Analog Cleaning Systems Chem-Dry Jani-King International, Inc. Cleannet Pritchard Industries Inc. Coit Cleaning And Restoration Services Sodexo The Servicemaster Company, Llc.

For instance, in September 2021, Sodexo, the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, announced the launch of 'Protecta,' Sodexo's new improved and evidence-based infection prevention approach for hospitals. Protecta offers a range of infection control as well as deep cleaning services to help mitigate, contain, and control the risk of HCAI outbreaks.

