Global Cleaning Robot Market Eyes Sweet Spot in Residential Market as Consumers Look to Simplify Daily Tasks, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cleaning robot market is gearing up to accommodate the needs of urban living spaces that are dictated by lack of time. The demand for cleaning robots spiked with the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions on movement meant no help from everyday house cleaners, housekeeping, or house cleaning services. Cleaning robots have made a remarkable impression on consumers, especially in countries where the cost of labour is high. They serve the purpose of cleaning with utmost ease, operating with almost human-like efficiency and eliminating the mundanity of performing repetitive tasks. Analysts at Fairfield Market Research predict that the global cleaning robot market will be the gadget of the future as the makers continue to upgrade it with state-of-art sensors, lasers, cameras, and other features.

Automation and Modern Housing Pitches Cleaning Robot as Imperative

As home automation is making its way into modern construction and design, it has prompted the use of cleaning robots as a convenient solution to housekeeping. The use of voice assistant devices equipped with advanced artificial intelligence cleaning robots is slowly becoming a common household device. Today, these robots come with memory to automatically empty the bin, vacuum on a timely basis, and mop. The reduction of human effort towards keeping the house clean has propelled the sales of high-performance, detailed cleaning robots.

Floor Cleaning Robots to See an Unprecedented Rise Throughout Forecast Period

Out of the many types of cleaning robots, the floor cleaning robots are expected to dominate the global market. These models use sophisticated deep learning for improved mapping, object identification, artificial intelligence, and event-based cleaning. Their high demand amongst residential buyers for cleaning robots will be attributable to their noise-free, edge-to-edge cleaning. Quick recharge, software upgrades, ability to schedule, and boundary setting are some of the additional features that will prompt a regular consumer towards investing in floor cleaning robots during the forecast period.

Besides residential use, cleaning robots will also be used in industrial spaces. They could serve a highly efficient purpose in spaces such as hospitals. Cleaning robots specifically designed to find and kill bacteria are being welcomed by hospitals. Xenex Germ-Zapping Robot is designed to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, C.diff, and VRE. Its UV light is developed to produce germicidal that is effective in clearing the contamination, making the space safer for humans to operate in.

Developed Countries Lean Towards Cleaning Robots due to High Labour Costs

The demand for cleaning robots will be felt on the higher side in the developed regions such as North America and Europe where labour costs are higher. Acceptance of technology and better purchasing power is also expected to favour market growth of cleaning robots in these parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for cleaning robots between 2021 and 2025. Growing disposable income and acceptance of home automation in newer homes are expected to be two key driving factors for the Asia Pacific cleaning robot market. India and China's spending strength is defined by its indomitable middle-class, which is expected to be a huge target audience for cleaning robots.

Some of the key players operating in the global cleaning robot market are iRobot, Samsung Electronics, Ecovacs Robotics, LG Electronics, Roborock, Xiaomi, SharkNinja, Cecotec Innovaciones, Panasonic, and Neato Robotics.

