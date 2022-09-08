Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 25,601.45 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,510.15 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market:

Increasing approval of generic drugs by regulatory bodies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic of Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol for the treatment of two common pulmonary health conditions, asthma in patients six years of age and older and the maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction and reducing exacerbations for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as agreements by key players in market. For instance, in May 2022, RS BioTherapeutics, company that do research, development, and commercialization of interventions for chronic and acute pulmonary diseases signed a license agreement with Synthonics Inc., a pharmaceutical company for the exclusive, worldwide right to use Synthonics' metal coordinated cannabinoid in nebulized form for the treatment of pulmonary inflammatory disorders. RS BioTherapeutics is developing its lead compound, RSBT-001, as both an alternative and a complement to corticosteroids for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Among distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased prevalence of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and increasing surgeries for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For instance, according to the data published by the Center For Disease Control And Prevention, the global prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was 10·3% in 2019, accounting for 391·9 million cases among people aged 30–79 years. Age-adjusted death rates for COPD were significantly lower in 2019 compared with 1999 among U.S. men (57.0 per 100,000 in 1999 and 40.5 per 100,000 in 2019) and among U.S. women (35.3 per 100,000 in 1999 and 34.3 per 100,000 in 2019).

Key players operating in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market include AstraZeneca Plc, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

Bronchodilators



Beta 2-Agonists





Anticholinergics





Theophyllines



Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors



Steroids



Others

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Inhalation

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

