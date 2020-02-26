Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market to Reach US$ 26.2 Bn in 2027; Drug Makers Focus on Combination Therapies: Transparency Market Research

- Healthcare providers are constantly seeking new treatment avenues by trying new combination therapies in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment market

- Clinical studies focus on preventing moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations, particularly by improving the classes of bronchodilators; patent expiry of branded products can hamper profitability of players

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally has advanced our understanding of treatment options, especially in relation to triple combination therapies. With the key focus on reducing the mortality of COPD patients worldwide, the COPD treatment market is expected to clock CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

In 2018, the market's valuation was pegged at ~US$ 17.4 bn, and is projected to reach worth of US$ 26.2 billion by 2027-end.

Researchers are relentlessly working to improve the efficacy of combinations of bronchodilators in managing COPD exacerbations. In this regard, triple therapies with better outcomes have attracted the attention of healthcare providers and clinicians in the COPD treatment market. The need for combined bronchodilator response (BDR) in patients will open new avenues in the market.

"In forthcoming years, online pharmacies are likely to witness a promising growth in the COPD market. Healthcare companies are leaning on adopting therapies that reduce the bronchodilator reversibility in patients. Thus, manufacturers should focus on developing better triple therapy treatments to effectively manage COPD exacerbations," opine the analysts in TMR.

Key Findings of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Study

Of all the drug classes in the COPD treatment market, revenue contribution from the combination therapies segment was the largest in 2018--US$ 9.6 bn. Such therapies are remarkably helpful in improving the quality of life of the patients

9.6 bn. Such therapies are remarkably helpful in improving the quality of life of the patients Bronchodilators come second among the key drug classes; the segment is anticipated to reach revenues valuation of ~US$ 5.5 billion by 2027-end. Advancements in combined bronchodilator response in patients with COPD have helped healthcare providers reduce the morbidity and mortality

by 2027-end. Advancements in combined bronchodilator response in patients with COPD have helped healthcare providers reduce the morbidity and mortality Triple therapy has been associated with superior outcome to single-agent LAMA monotherapy, particularly in reducing moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations in the patient population

Combination of long acting beta agonist (LABA) with long acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) are effective in managing symptomatic COPD.

Combination of long acting beta agonist (LABA) with long acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) are effective in managing symptomatic COPD.

COPD Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

COPD has emerged as the most prevalent chronic respiratory ailment, and the disease is one of the primary causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. In several parts of the world, its prevalence and mortality rate has been rising. Healthcare costs—both direct and indirect—with COPD have been rising, particularly from acute exacerbations. Numerous such trends have shaped the evolution of the COPD treatment market. Increase in risk factors particularly smoking play crucial role in expanding the market potential. A spate of studies have shed light on the growing morbidity of COPD.

Per the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) published in 2018, focused on increasing the awareness of the prevalence of COPD, the prevalence of and economic burden from COPD are expected to rise in next few years.

In the U.S., COPD is the third leading cause of death, propelling advances in understanding the disease epidemiology.

Rapidly aging populations in various parts of the world is expected to increase the caseload of COPD with clinics, thus driving the demand for more efficacious treatments.

Worldwide, numbers of patients who have responded well to combination therapy are boosting prospects of the COPD treatment market.

Key Impediments to COPD Treatment Market Players

Branded drugs have been source of substantial revenues to the COPD treatment market. However, the patent expiry in near future is a key impediment to the expansion of revenues from companies holding these patents. Moreover, the advent of generic drugs has hurt the profitability of players, as it creates an adverse bearing on manufactures setting price of drugs. Such pricing pressure are imminent in North America and Europe.

Favorable regulatory frameworks in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America and constant array of new drug formulation in their economies make these regions increasingly lucrative markets.

COPD Treatment Market: Region-wise Analysis

Favorable regulatory frameworks in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America and constant array of new drug formulation in their economies make these regions increasingly lucrative markets. Most of these have focused on supporting the approval of combination drugs for COPD treatment. Over the past few years, the FDA, and the European Commission, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan, have helped drug makers to flourish in the COPD treatment market. Further, growing understanding of the prevalence of and burden from COPD has cemented the potential of the North America market.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the COPD treatment market are focusing on unveiling new products. Additionally, they are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and undertaking license agreement as part of strategic collaborations. A few players are also relying on acquisitions in order to consolidate their product portfolio in the respiratory business, hence strengthening their positions in the COPD treatment market.

Some of the promising players in the COPD treatment market are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, and Orion Corporation.

COPD Treatment Market: Segmentation

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

COPD Treatment Market by Drug Class



Combination Therapy



Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LAMA-ICS)





Long Acting Beta Agonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LABA-ICS)





Triple Therapy





Others



Corticosteroids



Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors



Mucokinetics



Bronchodilators



Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA)





Short Acting Beta Agonist (SABA)





Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA)



Others

COPD Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

COPD Treatment Market by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia & CIS

& CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Metered Dose Inhalers Market - Metered dose inhalers are the most common type of inhalers used in asthmatic conditions. Spacer is an external device attached to the MDI, which provides better drug delivery by enhancing inhalation and actuation. The major advantage of aerosol drug delivery is fast onset of therapeutic action as the drug is delivered to the target site of action.

Bronchodilators Market - The global bronchodilators market is majorly driven by an increasing focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy. Monoclonal antibody therapy is increasingly being used for the treatment of diseases such as tumour, which in turn has inspired market players to double their efforts and focus on the development of monoclonal antibody therapy. The positive results shown by monoclonal antibody therapy is expected to increase its uptake.

Emphysema Market - Smoking is one of the major causes of emphysema among vast majority of population. As per the studies conducted smokers are six times more likely to be victim of emphysema as compared to non smokers. Apart from smoking alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is another cause of emphysema.

