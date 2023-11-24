Global CEOs Converge with United Nations Ambassadors in a Leadership Summit to Forge Groundbreaking Public-Private Partnerships

Top business leaders will be interviewed during Acumen's December event in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen Media are excited to launch a series of leadership interviews and networking events – that will take place during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai this December.

The powerful interview series will feature intimate one-on-one conversations between global business leaders and seasoned journalists, exploring their perspectives on the urgent need for climate solutions and the role of business in driving change.

"We wanted to provide a platform for influential business leaders to share their visions and strategies around climate change," said a spokesperson for Acumen Media. "These interviews and networking events will catalyze important conversations and connections to empower impactful climate action across private and public sectors."

The leadership interviews will take place in the Dubai Expo City Greenzone from December 3-10. Prominent business executives across industries like energy, technology, manufacturing and finance will sit down with seasoned journalists to discuss lessons learned, sustainability success stories and their outlooks for the future.

In addition, Acumen Media will host evening networking events on December 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th at the Holiday Inn Al Maktoum in Dubai. These forums will bring together business leaders, government officials and youth delegates. These forums will enable both structured conversations and organic relationship-building to unite key stakeholders around shared climate goals.

"Collaboration between private and public sectors will be critical for driving progress on such a complex global issue," the spokesperson added. "We hope this summit will help cultivate the types of cross-sector relationships and youth perspectives that can lead to impactful developments coming out of COP28."

About Acumen Media

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, Acumen Media supports businesses and brands across the globe to tell their stories, elevating development and progress in worldwide societies. Its mission is to delve into the stories behind every business, bringing forth what matters most with one bespoke package. Through the power of visual storytelling, we craft stories that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.

The following companies will be featured in this series:

ACEN

Actis

Air Selangor

Albaad

All4Labels

Alperia

ASICS

OPPO

BeZero Carbon

Black & Veatch

Block Gruppe

CaetanoBus

Choco

CropEnergies

DEKRA

DFH

EIFO

Elemental Excelerator

Energy Impact Partners

Eurasian Resources Group

euNetworks

Exness

Flexsys

FSN Capital

GENUI

Agrosepac Group

HOCHBAHN

Hayashibara

Hydrogen Refueling Solutions

Invest in Canada

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

JANA

KEW Technology & Dimeta

KingSett Capital

Kingwhale

LEAG

Mine Storage

MixJet

Pine Gate Renewables

Plasser & Theurer

REMA TIP TOP

RENK

RONAL GROUP

SLB

Seenons

Senior Europe

Spinnova

Syngenta Group

TDK Ventures

The Cultivated B

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

UEM Edgenta

Velliv

VIVAVIS

Volocopter

Wilo

Yahsat

Zespri

