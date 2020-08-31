Global Cell Therapy Market Stem Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Growth Clinical Trials Insight 2027: US$ 40 Billion Opportunity: Kuick Research

Global Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Opportunity To Surpass  USD 40 Billion By 2027 Says Kuick Research Report Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027

NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" Report Highlights:

  • Global Cell Therapy Market: > USD 40 Billion By 2027
  • Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country
  • Cell Therapy Price & Product Insight By Region/Country
  • Clinical Insight on Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 1000 Cell Therapies
  • Clinical & Commercial Insight on Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies
  • Cell Therapy Trials For COVID-19: 10 Cell Therapies
  • Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
  • Cell Therapy Research & Strategic Insights at University  & Company Level
  • 900 Page Publication With Graphical Representation on Clinical Insight, Sales, Market Forecast

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-cell-therapy-market,-therapy-price,-dosage-and-clinical-trials-insight-2027.php

One of the most revolutionary trends that have been set up by the biopharmaceutical sector is the cell therapy. The overall process involves transplantation of the damaged cells with the healthy and manipulated immune cells. The therapy includes the involvement of different types of cells coupled with novel technologies, limitless imagination and innovative products. The space created by the cell therapy and its research and development department has been evolving since its discovery. It has led to the arrival of different cell types into the treatment as a novel cell therapy.

The disease landscape is changing over long period of time and the global cell therapy market is continuously evolving in order to meet the needs of the patients who have been affected by any particular diseases. The increasing prevalence of the diseases those are lethal for the humans such as cancer or auto-immune diseases are majorly focusing on shifting the market trends from traditional treatments to novel cell therapies. The market is associated with various numbers of advantages that has changed the overview of the global cell therapy market. The trends and opportunities linked with the market are responsible for the cell therapies to dominate the space created by other available therapies.

"Yescarta  & Kymriah To Drive Global Cell Therapy Market Along With New Commercial Launch Of Cell Therapies"

Although the therapy works majorly against all the disease that have been a threat to the life but the diseases that have been accounting 60% of the total ongoing cell therapy clinical trials globally are cardiology, oncology, auto-immune diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. The US and Japan among all the countries are at the forefront of changing the cell therapy approval paradigm by their promising approval process. Also, it is witnessed that the market is dominated by robust therapeutic pipeline creating various opportunities for the cell therapies to totally revolutionize the global cell therapy market. In a short period of time, cell therapy has proved itself to be playing at the growth frontier of the pharmaceutical companies. With on-going research about its applications, novel methodologies are leading towards some more path-breaking innovations important for declining the death rate.

The therapy involves a unique involvement of the cells in the eradication of the disease and this has apparently led to the commercial acceptability and the success of all the available cell therapies. The great acceptance that has been following the path of cell therapy is reflected from the robust sales of the cell therapy products such as Kymriah and Yescarta. It is clearly reflected that the cell therapy market is witnessing a remarkable growth in terms of revenue and size as it is anticipated with increasing number of clinical trials, robust revenue generation and a strong clinical base.  According to the analysis performed it is estimated that through the cell therapy's diverse therapeutic focus, the market will be sweeping away all the traditional therapies.

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Cell Therapy

  1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy

  1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy

2. Cell Therapy Classification

  2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy

  2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy

  2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

  2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy

  2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy
 
  2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

  4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

  4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice

5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy

  5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy

  5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy

6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy

  6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

  6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools

  6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells

  6.4 Treatment of Parkinson's Disease through IPSCs

  6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin

7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

  7.1 Cardiovascular Disease

  7.2 Neurological Disorders

  7.3 Inflammatory Diseases

  7.4 Diabetes

8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics

  8.1 Stem Cells & Their Therapeutic Role in Cancer

  8.2 Role of Surface Markers & Their Targeting

9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level

10. Strateging Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research

11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

  11.1 By Phase

  11.2 By Country/Region

  11.3 By Company

  11.4 By Indication

  11.5 By Patient Segment

  11.6 By Route Of Administration

12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape

13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company

  13.1 Research

  13.2 Preclinical

  13.3 Clinical

  13.4 Phase-I

  13.5 Phase-I/II

  13.6 Phase-II

14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

  14.1 Unknown

  14.2 Research

  14.3 Preclinical

  14.4 Clinical

  14.5 Phase-0

  14.6 Phase-I

  14.7 Phase-I/II

  14.8 Phase-II

  14.9 Phase-II/III

  14.10 Phase-III

  14.11 Preregistration

  14.12 Registered

15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

  15.1 Current Market Scenario

  15.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

    15.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)

    15.2.2 Bone Marrow

    15.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells

16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

  16.1 Allocord

  16.2 Laviv

  16.3 Maci

  16.4 Clevecord

  16.5 Hemacord

  16.6 Ducord

  16.7 Provenge

  16.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

  16.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)

  16.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)

  16.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)

  16.12 Gintuit

  16.13 Kymriah*

  16.14 Yescarta*

  16.15 Carticel

17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

  17.1 Cartistem

  17.2 Chondron

  17.3 KeraHeal

  17.4 Cellgram

  17.5 Cure Skin Injection

18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

  18.1 Holoclar (Europe)

  18.2 Yescarta (EU)

  18.3 Kymriah (EU)

  18.4 Temcell HS (Japan)

  18.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)

19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario

  19.1 US

  19.2 South Korea

  19.3 Europe

  19.4 Japan

  19.5 China

  19.6 Rest of the World

20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements

  20.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

  20.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment

  20.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

  20.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

  20.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy

  20.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility

  20.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases

  20.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris

  20.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars

21. Treg Cells – The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy

  21.1 Introduction to Treg Cell

  21.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell

  21.3 Mechanism of Action

  21.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy

    21.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD

    21.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection

  21.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

    21.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    21.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

    21.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis

    21.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris

    21.5.5 Allergy and Asthma

  21.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy

22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

  23.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

  23.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

  23.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)

  23.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)

  23.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)

  23.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)

  23.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)

  23.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

  23.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell

  23.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)

  23.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)

  23.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)

  23.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)

  23.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)

  23.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant - TETEC

  23.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)

  23.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)

  23.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)

  23.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)

  23.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)

  23.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)

  23.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)

  23.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)

  23.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

  23.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)

24. Competitive Landscape

  24.1 Athersys Inc.

  24.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

  24.3 Bone Therapeutics

  24.4 Celgene Corporation

  24.5 Cell Medica

  24.6 Cellerant Therapeutics

  24.7 FibrocellScinence

  24.8 Genzyme Corporation

  24.9 Green Cross Cell

  24.10 Histogenics Corporation

  24.11 Intrexon Corporation

  24.12 Intercytex

  24.13 ISTO Biologics

  24.14 Macrocure

  24.15 Mesoblast

  24.16 Molmed

  24.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

  24.18 OmniCyte

  24.19 Opexa Therapeutics

  24.20 Organogenesis

  24.21 Pharmicell

  24.22 TCA Cellular Therapy

  24.23 Stem Cell Inc.

  24.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals

  24.25 Tigenix

  24.26 Vericel Corporation

