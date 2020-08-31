Global Cell Therapy Market Stem Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Growth Clinical Trials Insight 2027: US$ 40 Billion Opportunity: Kuick Research

Global Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Opportunity To Surpass USD 40 Billion By 2027 Says Kuick Research Report Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027

NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" Report Highlights:

Global Cell Therapy Market: > USD 40 Billion By 2027

By 2027 Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country

Cell Therapy Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

Clinical Insight on Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 1000 Cell Therapies

Clinical & Commercial Insight on Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies

Cell Therapy Trials For COVID-19: 10 Cell Therapies

Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company

Cell Therapy Research & Strategic Insights at University & Company Level

900 Page Publication With Graphical Representation on Clinical Insight, Sales, Market Forecast

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-cell-therapy-market,-therapy-price,-dosage-and-clinical-trials-insight-2027.php

One of the most revolutionary trends that have been set up by the biopharmaceutical sector is the cell therapy. The overall process involves transplantation of the damaged cells with the healthy and manipulated immune cells. The therapy includes the involvement of different types of cells coupled with novel technologies, limitless imagination and innovative products. The space created by the cell therapy and its research and development department has been evolving since its discovery. It has led to the arrival of different cell types into the treatment as a novel cell therapy.

The disease landscape is changing over long period of time and the global cell therapy market is continuously evolving in order to meet the needs of the patients who have been affected by any particular diseases. The increasing prevalence of the diseases those are lethal for the humans such as cancer or auto-immune diseases are majorly focusing on shifting the market trends from traditional treatments to novel cell therapies. The market is associated with various numbers of advantages that has changed the overview of the global cell therapy market. The trends and opportunities linked with the market are responsible for the cell therapies to dominate the space created by other available therapies.

"Yescarta & Kymriah To Drive Global Cell Therapy Market Along With New Commercial Launch Of Cell Therapies"

Although the therapy works majorly against all the disease that have been a threat to the life but the diseases that have been accounting 60% of the total ongoing cell therapy clinical trials globally are cardiology, oncology, auto-immune diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. The US and Japan among all the countries are at the forefront of changing the cell therapy approval paradigm by their promising approval process. Also, it is witnessed that the market is dominated by robust therapeutic pipeline creating various opportunities for the cell therapies to totally revolutionize the global cell therapy market. In a short period of time, cell therapy has proved itself to be playing at the growth frontier of the pharmaceutical companies. With on-going research about its applications, novel methodologies are leading towards some more path-breaking innovations important for declining the death rate.

The therapy involves a unique involvement of the cells in the eradication of the disease and this has apparently led to the commercial acceptability and the success of all the available cell therapies. The great acceptance that has been following the path of cell therapy is reflected from the robust sales of the cell therapy products such as Kymriah and Yescarta. It is clearly reflected that the cell therapy market is witnessing a remarkable growth in terms of revenue and size as it is anticipated with increasing number of clinical trials, robust revenue generation and a strong clinical base. According to the analysis performed it is estimated that through the cell therapy's diverse therapeutic focus, the market will be sweeping away all the traditional therapies.

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Cell Therapy

1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy

1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy

2. Cell Therapy Classification

2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy

2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy

2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy

2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy



2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice

5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy

5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy

5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy

6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy

6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools

6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells

6.4 Treatment of Parkinson's Disease through IPSCs

6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin

7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

7.1 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2 Neurological Disorders

7.3 Inflammatory Diseases

7.4 Diabetes

8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics

8.1 Stem Cells & Their Therapeutic Role in Cancer

8.2 Role of Surface Markers & Their Targeting

9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level

10. Strateging Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research

11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Country/Region

11.3 By Company

11.4 By Indication

11.5 By Patient Segment

11.6 By Route Of Administration

12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape

13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company

13.1 Research

13.2 Preclinical

13.3 Clinical

13.4 Phase-I

13.5 Phase-I/II

13.6 Phase-II

14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

14.1 Unknown

14.2 Research

14.3 Preclinical

14.4 Clinical

14.5 Phase-0

14.6 Phase-I

14.7 Phase-I/II

14.8 Phase-II

14.9 Phase-II/III

14.10 Phase-III

14.11 Preregistration

14.12 Registered

15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

15.1 Current Market Scenario

15.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

15.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)

15.2.2 Bone Marrow

15.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells

16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

16.1 Allocord

16.2 Laviv

16.3 Maci

16.4 Clevecord

16.5 Hemacord

16.6 Ducord

16.7 Provenge

16.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

16.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)

16.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)

16.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)

16.12 Gintuit

16.13 Kymriah*

16.14 Yescarta*

16.15 Carticel

17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

17.1 Cartistem

17.2 Chondron

17.3 KeraHeal

17.4 Cellgram

17.5 Cure Skin Injection

18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

18.1 Holoclar (Europe)

18.2 Yescarta (EU)

18.3 Kymriah (EU)

18.4 Temcell HS (Japan)

18.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)

19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario

19.1 US

19.2 South Korea

19.3 Europe

19.4 Japan

19.5 China

19.6 Rest of the World

20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements

20.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

20.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment

20.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

20.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

20.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy

20.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility

20.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases

20.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris

20.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars

21. Treg Cells – The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy

21.1 Introduction to Treg Cell

21.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell

21.3 Mechanism of Action

21.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy

21.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD

21.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection

21.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

21.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

21.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

21.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis

21.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris

21.5.5 Allergy and Asthma

21.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy

22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

23.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

23.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

23.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)

23.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)

23.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)

23.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)

23.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)

23.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

23.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell

23.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)

23.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)

23.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)

23.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)

23.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)

23.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant - TETEC

23.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)

23.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)

23.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)

23.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)

23.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)

23.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)

23.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)

23.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)

23.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

23.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)

24. Competitive Landscape

24.1 Athersys Inc.

24.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

24.3 Bone Therapeutics

24.4 Celgene Corporation

24.5 Cell Medica

24.6 Cellerant Therapeutics

24.7 FibrocellScinence

24.8 Genzyme Corporation

24.9 Green Cross Cell

24.10 Histogenics Corporation

24.11 Intrexon Corporation

24.12 Intercytex

24.13 ISTO Biologics

24.14 Macrocure

24.15 Mesoblast

24.16 Molmed

24.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

24.18 OmniCyte

24.19 Opexa Therapeutics

24.20 Organogenesis

24.21 Pharmicell

24.22 TCA Cellular Therapy

24.23 Stem Cell Inc.

24.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals

24.25 Tigenix

24.26 Vericel Corporation

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla

neeraj@kuickresearch.com

+91-9810410366

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245952/Kuick_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kuick Research