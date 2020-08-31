Global Cell Therapy Market Stem Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Growth Clinical Trials Insight 2027: US$ 40 Billion Opportunity: Kuick Research
Global Cell Therapy Market Size Sales Opportunity To Surpass USD 40 Billion By 2027 Says Kuick Research Report Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027
NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" Report Highlights:
- Global Cell Therapy Market: > USD 40 Billion By 2027
- Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country
- Cell Therapy Price & Product Insight By Region/Country
- Clinical Insight on Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 1000 Cell Therapies
- Clinical & Commercial Insight on Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies
- Cell Therapy Trials For COVID-19: 10 Cell Therapies
- Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
- Cell Therapy Research & Strategic Insights at University & Company Level
- 900 Page Publication With Graphical Representation on Clinical Insight, Sales, Market Forecast
One of the most revolutionary trends that have been set up by the biopharmaceutical sector is the cell therapy. The overall process involves transplantation of the damaged cells with the healthy and manipulated immune cells. The therapy includes the involvement of different types of cells coupled with novel technologies, limitless imagination and innovative products. The space created by the cell therapy and its research and development department has been evolving since its discovery. It has led to the arrival of different cell types into the treatment as a novel cell therapy.
The disease landscape is changing over long period of time and the global cell therapy market is continuously evolving in order to meet the needs of the patients who have been affected by any particular diseases. The increasing prevalence of the diseases those are lethal for the humans such as cancer or auto-immune diseases are majorly focusing on shifting the market trends from traditional treatments to novel cell therapies. The market is associated with various numbers of advantages that has changed the overview of the global cell therapy market. The trends and opportunities linked with the market are responsible for the cell therapies to dominate the space created by other available therapies.
"Yescarta & Kymriah To Drive Global Cell Therapy Market Along With New Commercial Launch Of Cell Therapies"
Although the therapy works majorly against all the disease that have been a threat to the life but the diseases that have been accounting 60% of the total ongoing cell therapy clinical trials globally are cardiology, oncology, auto-immune diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. The US and Japan among all the countries are at the forefront of changing the cell therapy approval paradigm by their promising approval process. Also, it is witnessed that the market is dominated by robust therapeutic pipeline creating various opportunities for the cell therapies to totally revolutionize the global cell therapy market. In a short period of time, cell therapy has proved itself to be playing at the growth frontier of the pharmaceutical companies. With on-going research about its applications, novel methodologies are leading towards some more path-breaking innovations important for declining the death rate.
The therapy involves a unique involvement of the cells in the eradication of the disease and this has apparently led to the commercial acceptability and the success of all the available cell therapies. The great acceptance that has been following the path of cell therapy is reflected from the robust sales of the cell therapy products such as Kymriah and Yescarta. It is clearly reflected that the cell therapy market is witnessing a remarkable growth in terms of revenue and size as it is anticipated with increasing number of clinical trials, robust revenue generation and a strong clinical base. According to the analysis performed it is estimated that through the cell therapy's diverse therapeutic focus, the market will be sweeping away all the traditional therapies.
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Cell Therapy
1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy
1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy
2. Cell Therapy Classification
2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy
2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy
2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy
2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy
2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy
2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy
4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies
4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice
5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy
5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy
5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy
6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy
6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy
6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools
6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells
6.4 Treatment of Parkinson's Disease through IPSCs
6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin
7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas
7.1 Cardiovascular Disease
7.2 Neurological Disorders
7.3 Inflammatory Diseases
7.4 Diabetes
8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics
8.1 Stem Cells & Their Therapeutic Role in Cancer
8.2 Role of Surface Markers & Their Targeting
9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level
10. Strateging Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research
11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview
11.1 By Phase
11.2 By Country/Region
11.3 By Company
11.4 By Indication
11.5 By Patient Segment
11.6 By Route Of Administration
12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape
13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
13.1 Research
13.2 Preclinical
13.3 Clinical
13.4 Phase-I
13.5 Phase-I/II
13.6 Phase-II
14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
14.1 Unknown
14.2 Research
14.3 Preclinical
14.4 Clinical
14.5 Phase-0
14.6 Phase-I
14.7 Phase-I/II
14.8 Phase-II
14.9 Phase-II/III
14.10 Phase-III
14.11 Preregistration
14.12 Registered
15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook
15.1 Current Market Scenario
15.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source
15.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)
15.2.2 Bone Marrow
15.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells
16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
16.1 Allocord
16.2 Laviv
16.3 Maci
16.4 Clevecord
16.5 Hemacord
16.6 Ducord
16.7 Provenge
16.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)
16.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)
16.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)
16.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)
16.12 Gintuit
16.13 Kymriah*
16.14 Yescarta*
16.15 Carticel
17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
17.1 Cartistem
17.2 Chondron
17.3 KeraHeal
17.4 Cellgram
17.5 Cure Skin Injection
18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
18.1 Holoclar (Europe)
18.2 Yescarta (EU)
18.3 Kymriah (EU)
18.4 Temcell HS (Japan)
18.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)
19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario
19.1 US
19.2 South Korea
19.3 Europe
19.4 Japan
19.5 China
19.6 Rest of the World
20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements
20.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
20.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment
20.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
20.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
20.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy
20.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility
20.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases
20.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris
20.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars
21. Treg Cells – The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy
21.1 Introduction to Treg Cell
21.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell
21.3 Mechanism of Action
21.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy
21.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD
21.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection
21.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
21.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
21.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
21.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis
21.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris
21.5.5 Allergy and Asthma
21.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy
22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects
23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
23.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
23.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)
23.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)
23.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)
23.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)
23.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)
23.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)
23.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)
23.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell
23.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)
23.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)
23.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)
23.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)
23.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)
23.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant - TETEC
23.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)
23.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)
23.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)
23.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)
23.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)
23.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)
23.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)
23.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)
23.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
23.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)
24. Competitive Landscape
24.1 Athersys Inc.
24.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation
24.3 Bone Therapeutics
24.4 Celgene Corporation
24.5 Cell Medica
24.6 Cellerant Therapeutics
24.7 FibrocellScinence
24.8 Genzyme Corporation
24.9 Green Cross Cell
24.10 Histogenics Corporation
24.11 Intrexon Corporation
24.12 Intercytex
24.13 ISTO Biologics
24.14 Macrocure
24.15 Mesoblast
24.16 Molmed
24.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc
24.18 OmniCyte
24.19 Opexa Therapeutics
24.20 Organogenesis
24.21 Pharmicell
24.22 TCA Cellular Therapy
24.23 Stem Cell Inc.
24.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals
24.25 Tigenix
24.26 Vericel Corporation
