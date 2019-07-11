Global Carrier Screening Market to Reach $2.93 Billion by 2029: BIS Research

FREMONT, California, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Carrier Screening Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029", the global carrier screening market was valued at $846.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow over $2.93 billion by 2029. The global carrier screening market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate between 2019 and 2029. The growth of the market is aided by the impressive growth in the field of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), genetic testing, and precision medicine.

Genetic diseases is the leading cause of infant deaths, accounting for approximately 20% of annual infant mortality in the U.S. Advancements in technological platforms in the genomic medicine have made possible low cost and pan-ethnic expanded carrier screening, enabling obstetric care providers to offer screening for over 100 recessive genetic disorders. However, the rapid integration of use of genomic medicine into routine obstetric practices has eventually raised concerns about the implementation of carrier testing.

Technological and other advancements, over the past decade, have led to the discovery of a significant number of genes that are associated with autosomal and X-linked recessive Mendelian disorders. Recent improvements in assessing the individual variants in the human genome generally offer the possibility of testing populations for all known severe recessive genetic disorders.

For decades, general population carrier screening was based on the clinical validity and the utility to direct services based on ethnicity, social factors, or race that may lead to particular conditions being more common in a particular group. With advancement in genetic knowledge and technologies, carrier screening for disorders such as cystic fibrosis has now become a part of primary care. With genetic screening arises several important legal issues such as insurance and employment discrimination, confidentiality, and informed consent for both testing and treatment.

According to Pushplata Patel, Principal Analyst at BIS Research: "North America is the leading contributor to the global carrier screening market and is noticed to be contributing more than 51.82% of the global market values. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Currently, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to contribute approximately 15.11% of total global market value."

Research Highlights:

South Korea is anticipated to witness a high growth in the demand for carrier screening products during the forecast period.

Currently, the cystic fibrosis is acknowledged to be a major contributor to the global carrier screening market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercialization of carrier screening laboratory developed tests in the near future is expected to disrupt the dynamics of the market. The key players of the market are improvising their product portfolio to handle the shift in the dynamics of the market.

NGS technology used in the carrier screening procedure is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global carrier screening market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at presenting various aspects of the global carrier screening market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers along with trend analysis by segment and demand analysis by geographical region.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 30 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 15 key companies, namely Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Natera, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, GenMark Diagnostics, 23and Me, Inc., Sema4, BGI, Centogene AG, Pathway Genomics, and Gene By Gene.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What was the total size of the carrier screening in 2018, and how much is it expected to grow till 2029?

What are the current key trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges that are influencing the growth of the market?

What was the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global carrier screening market in 2018?

How the product type segment, which includes laboratory developed tests (LDT), kits and assays, of the global carrier screening market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2029)?

Which the disease segment, which include diseases such as down syndrome, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile x syndrome, thalassemia, and other autosomal recessive genetic disorders, of the global carrier screening market is expected to generate revenue during the forecast period?

What is the influential stake held by the carrier screening laboratory developed test providers in the global carrier screening market?

What is expected to be the impact of commercialization of the carrier screening tests on the global healthcare industry?

What are the regulations impacting carrier screening market across different regions?

What are the rules and regulations that are required to be met for the approval of tests and assays in carrier screening market?

Which is the country-specific list of regulatory bodies, consortia, and associations related to this market?

Which companies are the key emerging players in this market, and what type of products are being provided by them to the end users?

What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

