Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market to Reach $16.53 Billion by 2027 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 22.19% between 2022 and 2027

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Carbon Neutral Data Center Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global carbon neutral data center market size (in revenue) was $5.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.53 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for carbon neutral data center:

Government regulations on carbon emissions and rising emphasis on renewable energy

Growing energy-efficient alternatives for data center cooling

Sustainable development efforts and CSR activities

Rising electricity tariffs globally

The detailed study is a compilation of 157 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 248 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here à https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1347&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

3M

ABB Group

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Eaton Corporation plc

Equinix, Inc.

FUJITSU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

ANS Group Limited

NEXTDC LTD.

CYRUSONE

DEAC

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Carbon neutral data center is expected to be a great replacement of the conventional power sources and techniques used for operating data centers. Through the adoption of renewable sources of energy, the global climate neutral goals can be achieved, and carbon emissions can be mitigated along with an increase in storage capacity."

Make an inquiry before buying à https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Recent Developments in the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

In May 2022 , Alibaba Cloud , the foundation of Alibaba Group's digital technology and innovation efforts, announced the opening of its third sustainable data center in Germany to meet the growing demand for digital transformation from clients across Europe .

, , the foundation of Alibaba Group's digital technology and innovation efforts, announced the opening of its third sustainable data center in to meet the growing demand for digital transformation from clients across . In May 2022 , nZero, a carbon management platform, and Corscale, the Patrinely Group's data center platform, partnered to provide customers with a sustainability solution that enables 24x7 carbon accounting and emission tracking.

, nZero, a carbon management platform, and Corscale, the Patrinely Group's data center platform, partnered to provide customers with a sustainability solution that enables 24x7 carbon accounting and emission tracking. In March 2022 , Normative, a Swedish startup sponsored by Google, released a free version of its carbon emissions tracker as businesses around the world struggled to figure out ways of managing their carbon impacts.

, Normative, a Swedish startup sponsored by Google, released a free version of its carbon emissions tracker as businesses around the world struggled to figure out ways of managing their carbon impacts. In March 2022 , Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowed customers to access a tool that measures the carbon footprint of cloud usage and compares it to the expected footprint of a data center located on-site.

Hyperscale Data Centers to Witness the Maximum Growth during the Forecast Period 2022-2027

Carbon neutral data centers come equipped with various types of technologies and advancements. These technologies comprise hyperscale centers, enterprise, colocation data centers, and others, which include modular and mobile data facilities.

The global carbon neutral data center market (by product and by data center type) is expected to be dominated by hyperscale data centers. This is because most of the leading hyperscale and cloud service providers have committed to going carbon neutral.

Why Should You Buy the Report?

Following are some key reasons to buy the report on the global carbon neutral data center market:

In-depth analysis of 100 data center providers

Region-based government programs and initiatives, along with a detailed scenario of six significant key associations and consortiums

Region and country-level market estimations based on application and product segments

Detailed analysis of 38 major investments in carbon neutral data center market

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 30 data center players

Request a FREE sample of this report here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1347&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Immersion Cooling Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research