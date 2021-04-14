Global Broker 1Market chooses ParagonEX Partners as IB Technology and Support provider

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Broker 1Market announces today the choosing of ParagonEX Partners as the IB platform to be used in all the broker's jurisdictions.

After running an internal program, 1Market decided to go with a full service technology/support platform to run its IB business, using the ParagonEX proprietary and integrated systems.

Nicholas Matthews, company spokesman, commented on the new program: "As with everything we do, we needed the best systems and the best offers to present our extensively growing IB business. Considering we wanted support both for front and back end, and the ability to cater to IBs as small as a one-man-show to large call centers, it was clear we needed someone like ParagonEX Partners on our side."

He added: "Joining ParagonEX Partners is a big and important step for us. As we look to increase our host of offers, partnering with a strong and capable organization was at the top of our list. Looking at the features offered by ParagonEX Partners, it should be clear to anyone why we chose them."

1Market will use ParagonEX Partners as a hub for IBs, offering a myriad of deal types, BI and data analytics, an extensive marketing portal and personal guidance for IBs looking to increase their business.

Matthews says: "We had to make sure our IB systems are stable and available at all times, and that the data presented is always up-to-date and accurate. That was our first and most important request - to ensure our IBs and partners will always know the status of their business with us. Following our trial run with ParagonEX system, I can safely say that we will have the best, most advanced reporting and back-office facilities for our partners."

The official launch of the program will be later this month, and registration is already open on the broker and on ParagonEX Partners' websites.

About 1Market

1Market is a brokerage firm established in 2016 by a group of financial industry professionals and technology experts, whose primary goal has always been to empower traders of all levels of experience to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available across the world's financial markets.

Set on the path to making trading and investing more inclusive, the company provides seamless access to a suite of desktop and web-based platforms, all of which are packed with innovative features and tools, ranging from advanced charting tools to intuitive layouts and its staple 1nsight sentiment analysis feature, suitable for both novice and seasoned traders. This array of advanced technology solutions combined with superior customer service 24/5 makes 1Market the broker of choice for traders internationally. For more information, please visit www.1market.com/

