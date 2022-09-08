Global Breast Imaging Market to Surpass US$ 7,016.9 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global breast imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,905.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Breast Imaging Market:

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women globally. A dramatic increase in the frequency of breast cancer imaging owing to the rise in prevalence of breast cancer is likely to drive demand for breast cancer imaging products and thereby drive growth of market. Moreover, increase in awareness towards early detection of cancer is expected to drive growth of market

Key Market Takeaways:

Global breast imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Surge in adoption of technologically advanced breast imaging products is anticipated to drive growth of market

Among technology, ionizing breast imaging segment is expected to account for largest market share in the global breast imaging market over the forecast period. Mammography is a form of ionizing radiation. Increasing focus on strategic development such as partnership, acquisition, and collaboration by key players to enhance the product reach is anticipated to drive growth of segment. For instance, in October 2021, Aidoc, a company engaged in offering artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging and ScreenPoint Medical leader of deep learning AI for 2D and 3D mammography announced a collaboration to incorporate ScreenPoint's capabilities into Aidoc's platform.

, Aidoc, a company engaged in offering artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging and ScreenPoint Medical leader of deep learning AI for 2D and 3D mammography announced a collaboration to incorporate ScreenPoint's capabilities into Aidoc's platform. Among end user, diagnostic centers segment is expected to account for major share of market in 2022. Increase in number of diagnostic centers is likely augment growth of segment.

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global breast imaging market over the forecast period. Early approval of technologically advanced breast imaging equipment is anticipated to drive growth of market in the region. For instance, in May 2022, iSono Health, a company engaged in developing AI platforms for accessible and personalized breast health monitoring received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ultrasound wearable system which has been designed for personalised breast imaging.

Key players operating in the global breast imaging market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Seno Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc., Canon Inc, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher), Carestream Health, Avante Health Solutions, Hitachi, Ltd, PLANMED OY, and Barco.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Breast Imaging Market, By Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging

Mammography



Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)



Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

Non-ionizing Breast Imaging

Ultrasound



MRI



Image-guided breast biopsy

Others - Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU), Thermography, etc.

Global Breast Imaging Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, etc.)

Global Breast Imaging Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

