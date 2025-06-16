Global Brand Awards 2025 Honours Exceptional Brands in Dubai

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine hosted its annual Global Brand Awards at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 13 June 2025. Held in the elegant Al Ameera Ballroom, the event celebrated outstanding brands from various industries, bringing together business leaders for a memorable evening.

Global Brand Awards 2025

The ceremony featured inspiring speeches from Mr Gustavo Antonio Montero and Mr Mohammed Albati, followed by awards presented by Dr Raza Siddiqui, Mr Sunil Ambalavelil, and Mr Gustavo. Notable brands such as Durrah Advanced Development Co., FirstBank DRC, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Etihad Cargo, Sukoon Insurance, Alkhoyool Alarabia Company, Cohiba and Masdar City were amongst the celebrated winners.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "This year's awards were a remarkable celebration of global brand excellence. From nearly 20,000 companies evaluated, these winners stood out for their dedication towards quality and building customer trust. It was an absolute privilege to honour their achievements."

Supported by sponsors Dishoom, heybobo, and Zaga Urban, the event sparkled with innovation and energy. Global Brands Magazine extends warm thanks to all speakers, presenters, and attendees for their role in making the night unforgettable.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a premier publication dedicated to recognizing outstanding companies worldwide. The magazine showcases exceptional vision, service, and innovation through its prestigious annual Global Brand Awards. These awards amplify winners' visibility across digital and social platforms, celebrating their achievements on a global stage.

Discover the 2025 Global Brand Awards winners:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

Nominate for future Global Brand Awards:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

