Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to Reach USD 1,399 Million by 2029: Key Drivers, Challenges, and Trends | MarketsandMarkets™

Competitive Landscape and Major Players

The blood pressure cuffs market is competitive, with OMRON Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (US), and McKesson Corporation (US) being the leading players. These companies employ a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including expansions, agreements, and acquisitions, to enhance their product offerings, meet customer needs, boost profitability, and solidify their market presence.

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation is a prominent player in the global market, offering a diverse range of products across multiple industries. Its healthcare division, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., specializes in cardiovascular, respiratory, and home healthcare products, including blood pressure monitors. Omron forecasts sales to reach USD 0.91 billion (about 146.0 billion yen) through the expansion of online channels and increased demand in emerging markets, indicating significant growth potential in the blood pressure cuffs market.

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Baxter International Inc. provides a broad spectrum of critical healthcare products, including patient care and diagnostic technologies. Its Healthcare Systems and Technologies segment, which encompasses connected care solutions and patient monitoring systems, is vital to Baxter's strategy. The acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for USD 10.48 billion in December 2021 aimed to enhance Baxter's market position and expand its portfolio, including its offerings in blood pressure monitors.

McKesson Corporation (US)

McKesson Corporation, through its various affiliates, is a leading global provider of healthcare services designed to improve patient outcomes. The company's Medical-Surgical Solutions segment supplies blood pressure cuffs, distribution, logistics, and additional services to healthcare providers such as doctor's offices, surgery centers, and home healthcare agencies. McKesson partners with manufacturers and channel partners to support government, extended care, and primary care markets effectively.

Understanding Blood Pressure Measurement

A sphygmomanometer, or blood pressure cuff, is used by doctors to measure blood pressure. The cuff is inflated around the upper arm to block blood flow, and as it deflates, a stethoscope is used to listen to the blood flow, with the cuff's gauge recording these sounds. This method allows for accurate assessment of heart health and overall well-being across various settings such as clinics, hospitals, and home care.

Market Segmentation by Type

The blood pressure cuff market is categorized into automated and manual types. In 2023, automated blood pressure cuffs held the largest market share due to the growing adoption of advanced monitoring technology, which offers ease of use and precision.

Market Segmentation by Size

The market is divided into two size categories: 8-19 cm and 19 cm & above. The segment for cuffs sized 19 cm and above led the market in 2023. This dominance is due to the high prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular issues among adults, which necessitates regular and precise blood pressure monitoring.

Reusable vs. Disposable Cuffs

In 2023, reusable blood pressure cuffs dominated the market. Their cost-effectiveness and durability make them particularly suitable for large hospitals and clinical environments, where the benefits of reusability outweigh the initial costs.

Market Segmentation by Age Group

The market is divided into adults and infants & children. The adult segment represented the largest share in 2023. This is largely due to the growing elderly population, who are more susceptible to hypertension and related chronic conditions like diabetes and kidney disease.

Distribution Channels

The blood pressure cuffs market is segmented into offline and online distribution channels. In 2023, offline channels held the largest market share. This is due to their wide accessibility and convenience for distribution across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

End Users

The market is divided into hospitals, clinics, homecare, and other end users. Hospitals were the major players in 2023, benefiting from the increasing number of elderly patients needing regular monitoring. Technological advancements, such as wireless cuffs, are expected to further boost hospital growth in the blood pressure cuffs market.

Regional Market Insights

The global blood pressure cuffs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. North America led the market in 2023, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The region's dominant position is attributed to the presence of major market players, an aging population, and a high prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

