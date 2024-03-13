Global Blinds and Shades Market is expected to reach US$ 26.78 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, while smart functionality and customization are important trends, the most vital factor propelling the Blinds and Shades Market in the coming decade is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly window treatments. Consumers are looking for ways to improve their homes while aligning with their environmental values. Ready to explore the full report and discover what blinds and shades solutions are on the horizon

NEWARK, Del., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blinds and shades market is estimated to be worth US$ 16.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 26.78 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%.

With the rise of smart homes, there's a growing demand for automated blinds and shades that can be controlled remotely via smartphones, voice commands, or integrated with smart home systems. Consumers are drawn to the convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security offered by automated window coverings, driving the growth of this segment in the market.

As people spend more time at home for work, leisure, and relaxation, there's a heightened awareness of the importance of privacy and light control. Blinds and shades provide effective solutions for managing natural light, blocking out glare, and maintaining privacy, driving demand for customizable window treatments tailored to individual preferences and lifestyle needs.

Increasing environmental consciousness among consumers has led to a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly window covering options. Technological advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and design innovations are driving the growth of the blinds and shades market.

Manufacturers are responding by offering blinds and shades made from environmentally friendly materials such as bamboo, recycled fabrics, and sustainable wood. As eco-conscious consumers seek products that align with their values, the market for sustainable blinds and shades is experiencing significant growth.

Report Scope

Attributes

Details

Estimated Market Size in 2024

US$ 16.26 billion

Projected Market Valuation in 2034

US$ 26.76 billion

Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034

5.1 %

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

Value in US$ billion

Key Market Segments Covered

Global Blind & Shade Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Roller Shades
  • Vertical Shades/Blinds
  • Panel Blinds
  • Roman Shades/Blinds
  • Venetian Blinds
  • Pleated Shades
  • Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

By Fabric:

  • Natural Blinds & Shades
  • Synthetic Blinds & Shades

By Mode of Operation:

  • Manual Blind & Shades
  • Automatic Blind & Shades

By Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online
    • Company Owned Portal
    • E-commerce Portal
  • Offline
    • Hypermarket
    • Specialty Stores
    • Departmental Stores
    • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Profiled

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • The United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain

 

  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Australia

 

  • New Zealand
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel

 

Key Companies Profiled

  • Ching Feng Home Fashions Co. Ltd.
  • Griesser AG Electrocomponents PLC
  • Hunter Douglas NV
  • Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.
  • Legrand
  • Lutron Electronics Company
  • Mechoshade Systems LLC
  • Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • Persianas Canet S.A
  • Qmotion Shades
  • Schenker Storen AG

 

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • From 2019 to 2023, the blinds and shades market expanded at a CAGR of 4.4%.
  • Based on the product type, the Roman Shades/Blinds segment is expected to account for a market share of 23.3% in 2024.
  • The blinds and shades demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.
  • In the United States, the blinds and shades industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2034.
  • The Japan is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034.
  • The blinds and shades market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% during 2034.

"The increasing popularity of smart and motorized solutions with advancements in technology driving the blinds and shades market," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights, Inc.). 

Competitive Landscape

The market players are focusing on developing innovative blinds and shades that offer unique features, such as energy efficiency, smart home integration, and customizable designs. Continuous product innovation helps companies differentiate themselves in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.

  • Lutron Electronics Company specializes in smart home solutions, offering motorized shades and automated lighting systems that can be controlled remotely via smartphones or voice commands.
  • Mechoshade Systems LLC is known for its high-performance solar shading solutions, catering to commercial and institutional projects with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.
  • Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of window blinds and shades, offering a wide range of products at competitive prices to meet consumer demand.

