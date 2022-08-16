Global Bitumen Emulsifier Market Predicted to Generate $157.9 Million During the 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period [270-Pages] | Research Dive

The bitumen emulsifier market is predicted to grow by 2026 due to rising road construction activities. Modified bitumen sub-segment is expected to be highly progressive. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be highly beneficial by 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Bitumen Emulsifier Market Size by Product (Anionic, Cationic, Non-ionic) By Application (Mixing, Spray) By Setting Type (Slow, Medium, Rapid) By End-use (Unmodified Bitumen, Modified Bitumen) Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".

According to the report, the global bitumen emulsifier market is projected to generate a revenue of $157.9 million during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Dynamics of the Bitumen Emulsifier Market

Drivers: Increasing road activities and government's rising emphasis on improving road maintenance are some prime factors predicted to drive the growth of the global bitumen emulsifier market during the forecast period. Moreover, bitumen emulsifier is widely used since it takes less time to settle and offers better coating which further boosts the market growth by 2026.

Opportunities: Rapid modernization and heavy investments in smart cities to improve roadways are some factors estimated to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global bitumen emulsifier market during the forecast years.

Restraints: Negative impacts of bitumen emulsifier on the environment is the major impeding factor for the market growth.

Segments of the Bitumen Emulsifier Market

The report has fragmented the bitumen emulsifier market into multiple segments based on product, application, setting type, end-use, and regional analysis.

By product, the cationic sub-segment is anticipated to have a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $121.3 million during the 2019-2026 forecast period. Cationic bitumen emulsifier can be easily mixed with water and other chemical additives to form a stable liquid which acts as an aggregator. This aggregator is widely used in different metals so that they can be applied to pavements and other items. These factors are expected to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2026.

during the 2019-2026 forecast period. Cationic bitumen emulsifier can be easily mixed with water and other chemical additives to form a stable liquid which acts as an aggregator. This aggregator is widely used in different metals so that they can be applied to pavements and other items. These factors are expected to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2026. By application, the mixing sub-segment is of the global bitumen emulsifier market is expected to have a prominent growth rate and gather a revenue of $52.6 million during the analysis years. Hot bitumen can be easily mixed with water containing emulsifying agent that binds the substance well with the aggregator. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2026.

during the analysis years. Hot bitumen can be easily mixed with water containing emulsifying agent that binds the substance well with the aggregator. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2026. By setting type, the rapid sub-segment is projected to have the fastest growth rate and register a revenue of $65.6 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing demand for mixing applications of bitumen emulsions is the major factor to uplift the sub-segment's growth rate by 2026.

during the analysis timeframe. The growing demand for mixing applications of bitumen emulsions is the major factor to uplift the sub-segment's growth rate by 2026. By end-use, the modified bitumen sub-segment of the global bitumen emulsifier market is estimated to have a significant growth rate and generate a revenue of $28.6 million during the 2019-2026 forecast period. The modified bitumen emulsifier is widely used for the construction of buildings and pavements through thermoplastic elastomers, thermosetting polymers, etc. This factor is anticipated to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2026.

during the 2019-2026 forecast period. The modified bitumen emulsifier is widely used for the construction of buildings and pavements through thermoplastic elastomers, thermosetting polymers, etc. This factor is anticipated to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2026. By region, the bitumen emulsifier market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness enormous growth opportunities and gather a revenue of $59.1 million during the analysis timeframe. This immense growth is mainly due to rising infrastructural activities in developing economies like China and India .

Key Bitumen Emulsifier Market Players

Some key bitumen emulsifier market players are

Total S.A. JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation British Petroleum Royal Dutch Shell Plc Nynas AB Chevron Texaco Corporation China Petrochemical Corporation Indian Oil Corporation Marathon Oil Company

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in November 2021, LUM GmbH, a Germany-based measuring instruments supplier, announced its partnership with VIALAB SARL, a French expert in bitumen emulsion and cold asphalt pavements. This strategic partnership was aimed to offer the companies' expertise in the field of petroleum, bitumen, and related emulsions.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Bitumen Emulsifier Market:

