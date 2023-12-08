Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $82.85 Bn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

08 Dec, 2023, 10:20 GMT
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases, CNS Conditions, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, and Others), By End-users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Others) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market size is valued at US$ 5.39 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 82.85 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market Size Value In 2022
|
USD 5.39 Bn
|
Revenue Forecast In 2031
|
USD 82.85 Bn
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 35.6 % from 2023 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Indication, By Route of Administration, By End-users
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country Scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
|
Competitive Landscape
|
Lonza, Roche's, Creative Biolabs, AbbVie, Amgen, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, IQVIA, WuXi Biologics, Sino Biological Inc., and Others.
Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1996
Bispecific antibody drugs have unique biological and pharmacological characteristics and are available in various formats, making them beneficial for therapeutic use. The surging pipeline of bispecific antibodies and the rising number of related clinical trials show high interest and investment in this field.
Contract manufacturing services (CMS) play a significant role in rapidly introducing new and improved business products. CMS offers the necessary developmental resources and expertise to support the production of novel therapies.
The interest in bispecific antibody therapies is increasing, as evidenced by the approval of seven drug candidates last year. Expect more such approvals in the upcoming years, as many drug candidates are currently in Phase-III clinical trials and are showing promising results. For instance, Sino Biological Inc. said more than 85% of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials are cancer therapeutics.
Some of the prominent players in the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market are:
- Lonza
- Roche's
- Creative Biolabs
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Janssen
- Johnson & Johnson
- IQVIA
- WuXi Biologics
- Sino Biological Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The fundamental market players in this market are making efforts to expand their businesses through strategic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships, which has boomed the market's growth. In addition, rising cases of cancer & other chronic diseases, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, rising number of clinical trials, growing pipeline of anti-cancer therapeutics, and high demand for novel therapeutic methods support the growth of the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market.
Challenges:
However, the complex and time-consuming manufacturing processes, high-quality standards, and supply chain management are challenging factors in this market.
Regional Trends:
The North America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to register the highest market revenue share over the forecast period 2023-2031. The market's expansion in this region is mainly driven by increased demand for advanced therapeutic treatments, a growing number of market players, advancements in medical technologies, a rising burden of cancer, increasing government efforts to improve clinical treatments, and improved developmental capabilities of contract manufacturing companies.
Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1996
Key developments in the market:
- In August 2022, The European Commission granted Johnson & Johnson company's TECVAYLI (teclistamab) with conditional marketing authorization. TECVAYLI (teclistamab) is a monotherapy for treating adult patients with relapsed & refractory multiple myeloma.
- In June 2022, Roche received a grant from the European Commission for CD20xCD3 T-cell binding bsAB Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab. It is helpful for treating follicular lymphoma, relapsed or refractory, in patients who have received two prior systemic therapies.
- In March 2022, Sino Biological, Inc. announced a CRO services partnership with Ainnocence, Inc.. Under the terms of this partnership, Sino Biological added Ainnocence's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based prediction technology to its current antibody development CRO services offering.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Indication
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases;
- Autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases
- CNS Conditions
- Others
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Others
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-users
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Obtain Report Customization Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1996
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market
- To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market
- To analyze the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031
- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market industry
Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:
CD Targeted Bispecific Antibody Market
Antibody Purification Services Market
Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to v vv expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg
Share this article