Global Bispecific Antibody Market Size Forecast USD 20 Billion By 2026

In recent years, the idea of manipulating the immune system in the management of diseases has recently gained momentum. The major breakthrough in immunotherapy was the development of monoclonal antibodies in management of several diseases. However, their high molecular size as well as their poor penetration power has limited their use in management of multifactorial diseases like cancer. The advancement in the science and technology has led to the development of their improved bispecific counterparts.

Bispecific antibodies are the novel class of antibodies that act by binding two seaparte and unique antigens. The dual specificity of these molecules opens up wide range of opportunities and can be exploited in targeting two different signaling pathways simultaneously, dual targeting of different disease mediators, and delivering payloads to targeted site. Moreover, their smaller size also enhances their penetrability into the cell membrane. The clinical benefits of these antibodies have intensified the research in this sector from past few years.

Till date, two bispecific antibodies namely Blincyto and Hemlibra have been approved for therapeutic use. The approval of these bispecific antibodies have greatly revolutionized the market which can be justified by the robust sales of the drugs sicne their approval. The growing popularity and the therapeutic potential of the bispecific antibodies can be correlated to the exponential increase in the number of clinical trials. More than 300 bispecific candidates are currently present in preclinical/clinical development and are expected to enter the market in next 5-8 years.

The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases and the unmet need for the development of novel targete therapies will drive the growth of bispecific antibodies in the market. Furthermore, the multifactorial and the complexity of the diseases which requires targeting of two or more pathways at the same times also prompt the growth of the bispecific antibodies in the market. Further, the market is also propelled with the high research and development activities in this sector.

However, the growth of bispecific antibodies in the market will be mainly limited by the high cost of these drugs which possesses significant financial burden on the patient. The novel drug development process requires extensive research and development, wide range of clinical trials and stringent approval guidelines which in turn increase the investment as well as the cost of therapy. The high cost of the therapy limits its availability to all class of people.

North America and Europe were observed to be largest bispecific antibodies treatment market due to the presence of major key players in these regions. Moreover, the high prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and blood disorders is expected to drive the market in recent future. The favourable initiatives taken by the federal government to encourage the use of novel therapies as well as to promote research and development is also adding to the growth of market. Similarly, Asia-Pacific market is also expanding due to untapped opportunities and the growing awareness among this region.

Overall, the global bispecific antibody market is going to witness high growth rate during the forecasted period. This will be accompanied by the rapid approval of several bispecific antibodies with wide range of applications. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the global market for the next few years due to robust clinical practices in this region. Apart from this, the Asia will be emerging as a potential market in the forecasted period due to growing market penetration in this region.

