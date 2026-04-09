Global Binder Jet Market Set for Strong Growth as Automation and Smart Manufacturing Drive Demand | Future Market Insights (FMI)

News provided byFuture Market Insights
09 Apr, 2026, 05:32 GMT
NEWARK, Del., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, global binder jet market is growing fast as industries move toward smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Binder Jet Market was valued at USD 14.41 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 15.80 billion in 2026, and is forecast to grow to USD 39.51 billion by 2036, at a 9.60% CAGR. Companies are shifting from price-based buying to performance, compliance, and automation-driven decisions, making binder jet technology a key part of modern industrial systems.
Quick Stats: Binder Jet Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 14.41 Billion
- Market Size (2026): USD 15.80 Billion
- Market Size (2036): USD 39.51 Billion
- Growth Rate: 9.60% CAGR (2026–2036)
- Top Growth Countries: China (12.96%), India (12.00%), Germany (11.04%)
- Leading Segment: Hardware (38.7% share in 2026)
- Top End-Use: Healthcare (29.4% share in 2026)
Detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14029
Pricing Trends and Automation Impact
Pricing in automation systems like robotics, control equipment, and industrial machinery is changing. Buyers are no longer focused only on low prices. Instead, they look at:
- Total cost over the full lifecycle
- Energy use and efficiency
- Maintenance and downtime costs
- Compatibility with automation systems
Binder jet technology helps reduce costs because it uses less energy and avoids heat in production. This makes it attractive for companies looking to improve efficiency.
Installed Base and Replacement Demand
Many industries are replacing old machines with new, automated systems. This is happening because:
- Old equipment does not meet new safety and compliance rules
- Companies want better performance and automation
- New factories (especially in Asia) are skipping old technologies
There is strong demand for systems that support PLC, SCADA, DCS, IIoT, and robotics integration.
Production Capacity and Global Supply Chain
Different regions have different strengths:
- China & India: Fast growth, strong manufacturing expansion
- Germany & Europe: High-quality production and strict compliance
- USA: Advanced technology and strong demand
Key trends:
- Growing need to import high-quality components in some regions
- Strong export competition from large, integrated suppliers
- More mergers as companies expand capabilities
Automation Adoption Across Industries
Automation is growing across many sectors:
- Process industries: Better control and consistency
- Manufacturing: Faster production and prototyping
- Warehousing & packaging: Improved speed and efficiency
- Healthcare: High precision and strong demand
Technologies like robotics, sensors, machine vision, and IIoT are driving this shift.
Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14029
Key Buyers and Procurement Trends
Main buyers include:
- OEMs
- System integrators
- EPC companies
- Plant operators
What buyers want:
- Certified and reliable suppliers
- Systems that meet global standards
- Long-term cost savings, not just low price
- Multiple suppliers to reduce risk
After-Sales Services and Cost Optimization
Companies now focus on long-term performance after buying equipment. Important factors include:
- Predictive maintenance using sensors and data
- Service contracts for uptime
- Remote monitoring and quick repairs
- Lower lifecycle costs
Suppliers offering strong service support are gaining more business.
Regulations and Energy Efficiency
Rules are becoming stricter worldwide. Companies must follow:
- Safety standards
- Material performance rules
- Environmental and energy efficiency norms
This is pushing demand for high-quality, certified automation systems.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies such as Desktop Metal, Digital Metal, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Viridis3D, and Voxeljet are competing based on:
- Product innovation
- Automation integration
- Installed base and experience
- Global supply capabilities
The market is also seeing consolidation as companies expand their offerings.
Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14029
Related Reports:
Additive Binder Jets Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/additive-binder-jets-market
Jetting Pumps Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jetting-pumps-market
Steam Jet Ejector Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/steam-jet-ejector-market
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) stands out by delivering actionable, decision-maker-focused research, not just data. Unlike traditional reports that focus only on market size and forecasts, FMI provides:
- Deep pricing analysis and cost benchmarking across equipment and technologies
- Installed base and replacement cycle insights to predict real demand
- Procurement and buyer behavior analysis from OEMs, EPC firms, and plant operators
- Supply chain and trade flow intelligence including import/export dynamics
- Technology adoption insights across automation, IIoT, robotics, and smart manufacturing
FMI follows a bottom-up research approach, combining real industry inputs from procurement heads, technical experts, and supply chain leaders. This ensures that every insight is practical, validated, and business-ready.
With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is known for:
- High-quality, data-driven analysis trusted by global companies
- Forward-looking insights aligned with Industry 4.0 trends
- Custom research capabilities tailored to strategic business needs
- Continuous data validation and updates based on real market changes
FMI does what others don't—it connects data with real business decisions, helping companies plan investments, optimize costs, and stay ahead in competitive markets.
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