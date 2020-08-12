Global Beauty Devices Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the United Nations, by 2050, the population of people aged 60 years or above will reach 324 million in India, 437 million in China, 58 million in Brazil, and 107 million in the U.S. With age, people suffer from reduced vascular and glandular network in the skin layers and loss of fibrous tissue, which can result in a number of skin problems, such as dryness, wrinkles, skin sagging, and pigmentary alteration.

This is why these people are rapidly looking at ways to minimize the physical symptoms of these issues and also rectify them to whatever extent possible. Thus, owing to the rising geriatric population, the global beauty devices market revenue, which generated $47.4 billion in 2019, would grow at a CAGR of 19.7% between 2020 and 2030, according to the research study published by P&S Intelligence.

During the forecast period, the at-home category would witness the highest CAGR, of 20.4%, in the beauty devices market, as the devices designed for individual customers are easy to use, don't require the user to be technically or medically inclined, and offer quick treatment. In addition, these devices can be easily bought from superstores, pharmacies, and online shopping channels, thus resulting in easy accessibility and high adoption.

North America was the largest beauty devices market in 2019, owing to the high consciousness about aesthetics and strong purchasing power of the people here, which leads to a high uptake of beauty devices. Another reason behind the increasing demand for such consumer products in the region is the integration of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) in such devices.

Partnerships have been one of the strongest strategic measures in the beauty devices market lately, as they are being leveraged by the companies operating in the industry to:

Offer new products via an increasing number of channels

Expand their presence across countries and regions

Market their products in innovative ways

Widen and enhance their product portfolio

Target a larger number of customers than before

The major global beauty devices market players are Panasonic Corporation, TRIA Beauty Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., L'Oréal SA, MTG Co. Ltd., Candela Corporation, LightStim, Koninklijke Philips N.V., YA-MAN LTD., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, and Conair Corporation.

