Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market to Surpass USD 5.5 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Segments - by Type (Small AUVs (upto 100m depth), Medium AUVs (100m-1000m depth), and Large AUVs (above 1000m depth)), Shape (Torpedo, Streamlined Rectangular Style, Laminar Flow Body, and Multi-hull Vehicle), Technology (Communication System, Collision Avoidance System, Navigation System, and Imaging System), Propulsion System (Mechanical System, Electric System, and Hybrid System), Payload Type (Sensors, Cameras, Echo Sounders, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers, and Others), Application (Scientific Research, Oil & Gas Industry, Military & Defense, Archaeology & explorations, Oceanography, Environment Protection & Monitoring, Seabed Mining, Rescue Activities, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 2.01 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 5.5 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% by the end of 2031. Increasing usage of autonomous underwater vehicles for oceanographic, commercial, and military missions is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Boeing

Kongsberg

BAE Systems

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

International Submarine Engineering Limited

Eelume AS

ECA GROUP

Graal Tech Srl

ecoSUB Robotics Limited

HYDROMEA

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4810

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, shape, technology, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4810

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global autonomous underwater vehicle market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the rising procurement of advanced autonomous underwater vehicles by the US Navy for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/autonomous-underwater-vehicle-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are self-propelled vehicles that are equipped with sensors, actuators, and onboard intelligence.

These vehicles are widely used to complete survey and sampling tasks with little or no human supervision.

Rising adoption of AUVs in defense for coastal security, surveillance, and anti-submarine warfare is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growing exploration activities in the ocean for oil & gas, due to the increasing demand for energy is likely to boost the market.

Exploring rare earth minerals using AUVs is likely to create immense growth opportunities in the market.

The medium AUVs segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand from oil & gas industries for exploration of offshore oil.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand from oil & gas industries for exploration of offshore oil. The torpedo segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as it is useful for ground-level mapping and imaging.

segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as it is useful for ground-level mapping and imaging. The navigation system segment is expected to expand at a robust growth rate during the forecast period, as this technology offers accuracy in underwater data collection.

segment is expected to expand at a robust growth rate during the forecast period, as this technology offers accuracy in underwater data collection. The military & defense segment is projected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the rising demand for underwater surveying for border and coastal security.

Read 330 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Segments - by Type (Small AUVs (upto 100m depth), Medium AUVs (100m-1000m depth), and Large AUVs (above 1000m depth)), Shape (Torpedo, Streamlined Rectangular Style, Laminar Flow Body, and Multi-hull Vehicle), Technology (Communication System, Collision Avoidance System, Navigation System, and Imaging System), Propulsion System (Mechanical System, Electric System, and Hybrid System), Payload Type (Sensors, Cameras, Echo Sounders, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers, and Others), Application (Scientific Research, Oil & Gas Industry, Military & Defense, Archaeology & explorations, Oceanography, Environment Protection & Monitoring, Seabed Mining, Rescue Activities, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4810

Key Segments Covered

Type

Small AUVs (upto 100m depth)

depth) Medium AUVs ( 100m - 1000m depth)

- depth) Large AUVs (above 1000m depth)

Shape

Torpedo

Streamlined Rectangular Style

Laminar Flow Body

Multi-hull Vehicle

Technology

Communication System

Collision Avoidance System

Navigation System

Imaging System

Propulsion System

Mechanical System

Electric System

Hybrid System

Payload Type

Sensors

Cameras

Echo Sounders

Synthetic Aperture Sonar

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Others

Application

Scientific Research

Oil & Gas Industry

Military & Defense

Archaeology & explorations

Oceanography

Environment Protection & Monitoring

Seabed Mining

Rescue Activities

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Underwater Robotics Market Segments - by Applications (Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Defense & Security, and Others), Types (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Global Underwater Location Beacon Market by Type (Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Others), By Application (Military, Commercial and Civil) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV))), By Application (ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), Mine Countermeasures, Security, Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Marine Robotics Market by Type (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Unmanned Surface Vehicle, Underwater Gliders, Other), By Application (Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports