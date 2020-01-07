Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market to Reach $249.3 Million by 2024

FREMONT, California, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market − Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024", the autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market was valued at $47.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $249.3 million by 2024 at a CAGR 34.78% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The wireless drone charging market is currently witnessing a high growth rate, owing to the growing need to increase flight duration and the rising adoption of wireless charging technology in various industries. Furthermore, the rise in BVLOS drone operations in the future can also propel their demand, especially in developing economies.

The concept of wireless charging is to eliminate the use of wire and plug-in procedure for charging a device. This concept is quite beneficial in the drone industry to promote the level of autonomy in the drones. In this concept, the drones, which have a built-in receiver, automatically land on a wireless charging pad that acts as a transmitter. Due to electromagnetic induction, the charging of drones can start automatically without the requirement of manual intervention.

This concept is quite beneficial for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations when the drone is far away from the ground station and operator. The wireless charging pad can be placed in between the flight routes of drones, where drones can recharge its battery to continue its flight operations.

Moreover, the increase in demand for autonomous drone solutions is expected to be able to serve multiple commercial industries, resulting in high adoption of autonomous drones, and hence wireless charging systems. In addition, the emergence of new application areas for BVLOS drones is another major factor expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market in the coming five years.

According to Sudheer Uniyal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The increasing demand for BVLOS drones in different commercial applications in future is expected to help in fueling the market for the wireless drone charging system. This is because a drone with high payload capacity and endurance needs more power backup for continuous operations."

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. The report also provides a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Some of the key players in the global autonomous wireless drone charging and infrastructure market include ALKRAS LLC, Divisek Systems, Edronic, Global Transmission Energy Corporation, H3 Dynamics, HEISHA, HUMAVOX LTD., Powerlight Technologies, Shanghai Chu-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Skysense, Inc., Skyx Systems Corp., Solace Power Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Wibotic Inc., Wipo Wireless Power Pty Ltd, And Witricity Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the autonomous wireless drone charging market in 2019, and what is the projected value for the market by 2024?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications across regions for the autonomous wireless drone charging market?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024 and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments on the basis of:

technology, including inductive technology, resonant technology, RF technology, laser-based technology, and others



application, including personal and hobbyist, commercial, military, and government



region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

, , , Rest-of-the-World (ROW) Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

