Global Autonomous Crane Revenues Set to Soar Past US$6 Billion by 2030 as Ports Embrace Advanced Tech

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ports are receiving significant investment to both optimize and automate daily operations. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, revenues for autonomous cranes in ports will surpass US$6 billion globally by 2030, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) taking up over half of the market.

"The adoption of advanced technologies in port operations continues to grow in all regions but does vary based on infrastructure maturity and union resistance. Ports in Asia-Pacific lead considerably, with high levels of automation and private 5G networks. Europe is following suit, but North America remains constrained by worker pressure against adoption of automated systems, resulting in ongoing strikes by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), and a general lack of port automation providers in the region," explains Ryan Wiggin, Senior Analyst at ABI Research.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) has long dominated the port crane market with over 70% market share, but a lot of this is owed to early adoption in the APAC market. European port automation providers including Konecranes and Liebherr are seeing double digit growth in their autonomous crane business, with a strong foothold in the European, North American, and Middle East markets. The market share of these companies is expected to rise as more automation is adopted in these markets over the coming years.

A strong foundation for any advanced port is a private wireless network. Global revenues for private networks in ports are expected to grow at a CAGR of 46% to 2030, surpassing US$5 billion by 2031, with established network providers including BT, Ericsson, Nokia, and Verizon leading the way. Private networks are also becoming more accessible through as-a-Service (aaS) offerings, with companies like Boldyn Networks recently releasing their Private 5GaaS solution.

"The variance in regional digital maturity and scale of port operations is leading to variety in the types of advanced solutions being implemented. Ports in Europe and North America are focusing heavily on the energy transition, developing clean fuel supply, charging infrastructure, electric equipment, and energy management services, while leading ports in the Middle East and Africa are exploring the use of blockchain-based payment gateways and advanced Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) to expand capacity. The technologies being deployed will continue to vary by region, but investment will grow ubiquitously," concludes Wiggin.

These findings are from ABI Research's Port Data market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight into where opportunities lie.

