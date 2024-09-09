Global Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2030

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market by Product Type, by Bioreactor Type, by Workflow Integration, by Application, by End-User and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

The global market for automated bioreactor sampling systems is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and precise monitoring in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes. Automated sampling systems play a crucial role in maintaining process control, ensuring product quality, and reducing contamination risks during the production of biologics, vaccines, and other bioproducts. The adoption of these systems is expanding across various sectors, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial biotechnology, and academic research, as companies strive to enhance productivity and comply with stringent regulatory requirements.

Key players in this market, are leading the innovation with advanced sampling solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing bioprocess workflows. These companies, are focusing on developing single-use and reusable systems that cater to different scales of production, from laboratory research to large-scale manufacturing. The introduction of more sophisticated analyzers, real-time monitoring capabilities, and integration with bioprocess control software is further enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of bioprocessing operations.

North America and Europe currently dominate the market due to their well-established biopharmaceutical industries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a key market, driven by growing investments in biotechnology and increasing demand for biologics. The market's growth is also fueled by the rise of continuous bioprocessing and single-use technologies, which require advanced automated sampling systems to maintain process continuity and sterility.

While the initial investment in automated systems can be substantial, the long-term benefits in terms of operational efficiency, data reliability, and product quality make it a compelling investment for businesses across various sectors.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors remain the primary drivers of the automated bioreactor sampling market, characterized by a strong emphasis on data-driven process optimization and quality control. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) increasingly adopt automation to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and meet stringent regulatory requirements. Academic and research institutions are at the forefront of technological advancements, driving the development of novel sampling techniques and data analytics tools. While still a relatively smaller segment, the food and beverage industry is gradually embracing automation to improve product consistency and safety, particularly in fermentation-based processes. Overall, the market is witnessing a growing preference for integrated automation solutions that seamlessly connect sampling with upstream and downstream processes, enabling real-time monitoring and control.

The automated bioreactor sampling market is experiencing significant shifts across different workflow stages. Upstream processing continues to be a dominant area, with a focus on real-time monitoring of critical process parameters to optimize fermentation conditions. Downstream processing is witnessing growing interest in automation to enhance product recovery and purity, with emphasis on integrating sampling with purification steps. Continuous bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving trend, demanding innovative sampling solutions that can handle the dynamic nature of these processes. Overall, there is a strong push towards integrating sampling with other process analytical technologies (PAT) to enable predictive control and improve process efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter's

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Product Type

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Automated Sampling Systems

1.2.1. Single-use Systems

1.2.2. Reusable Systems

1.3. Sampling Probes

1.3.1. Sterile Sampling Probes

1.3.2. Non-sterile Sampling Probes

1.4. Sample Transfer Lines and Tubing

1.5. Automated Valves

1.6. Analyzers

1.6.1. Glucose/Lactate Analyzers

1.6.2. pH and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) Analyzers

1.6.3. Cell Viability Analyzers

1.6.4. Metabolite Analyzers

1.6.5. Other Bioprocess Analyzers

2. Market Breakdown – by Bioreactor Type

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Stirred-tank Bioreactors

2.3. Single-use Bioreactors (SUBs)

2.4. Air-lift Bioreactors

2.5. Wave Bioreactors

2.6. Other Bioreactor Types

3. Market Breakdown – by Workflow Integration

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Upstream Processing

3.3. Downstream Processing

3.4. Continuous Bioprocessing

4. Market Breakdown – by Application

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Biopharmaceutical Production

4.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

4.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

4.2.3. Vaccines

4.2.4. Gene Therapies

4.3. Cell and Gene Therapy Development

4.4. Industrial Biotechnology

4.5. Academic and Research Institutes

4.6. Food and Beverage Industry

5. Market Breakdown – by End-User

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

5.5. Academic and Research Institutes

5.6. Food and Beverage Manufacturers

6. Market Breakdown – by Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, 2024-2030

6.1.2. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Product Type

6.1.3. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Bioreactor Type

6.1.4. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Workflow Integration

6.1.5. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Application

6.1.6. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by End-User

6.1.7. North America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Country

6.1.7.1. U.S.

6.1.7.2. Canada

6.1.7.3. Mexico

6.2. South America

6.2.1. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, 2024-2030

6.2.2. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Product Type

6.2.3. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Bioreactor Type

6.2.4. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Workflow Integration

6.2.5. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Application

6.2.6. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by End-User

6.2.7. South America Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Country

6.2.7.1. Argentina

6.2.7.2. Brazil

6.2.7.3. Others

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, 2024-2030

6.3.2. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Product Type

6.3.3. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Bioreactor Type

6.3.4. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Workflow Integration

6.3.5. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Application

6.3.6. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by End-User

6.3.7. Europe Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Country

6.3.7.1. Germany

6.3.7.2. France

6.3.7.3. U.K.

6.3.7.4. Italy

6.3.7.5. Spain

6.3.7.6. Sweden

6.3.7.7. Switzerland

6.3.7.8. Ireland

6.3.7.9. Netherlands

6.3.7.10. Russia

6.3.7.11. Others

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, 2024-2030

6.4.2. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Product Type

6.4.3. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Bioreactor Type

6.4.4. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Workflow Integration

6.4.5. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Application

6.4.6. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by End-User

6.4.7. APAC Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Country

6.4.7.1. China

6.4.7.2. Japan

6.4.7.3. South Korea

6.4.7.4. India

6.4.7.5. Australia

6.4.7.6. Others

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.5.1. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, 2024-2030

6.5.2. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Product Type

6.5.3. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Bioreactor Type

6.5.4. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Workflow Integration

6.5.5. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Application

6.5.6. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by End-User

6.5.7. MEA Automated Bioreactor Sampling Market, by Country

6.5.7.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.7.2. South Africa

6.5.7.3. Others

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Market Positioning

7.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

7.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments

1. Sartorius AG

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

3. Merck KGaA

4. Eppendorf AG

5. Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

6. Applikon Biotechnology (Getinge)

7. Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc.

8. Hamilton Company

9. Bioengineering AG

10. Securecell AG

11. Waters Corporation

12. Mettler-Toledo

13. ZETA Group

