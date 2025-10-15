Global AR/VR In Education Market Projected to Experience Substantial Growth Reaching $22 Billion By 2030

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report from Strategic Market Research said that the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Education market is projected to experience substantial growth from USD 2.4 billion in 2024 to USD 22.5 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period. The report continued: "This market's significance lies in its transformative potential for educational environments, with AR and VR enabling immersive learning experiences, improving engagement, and providing practical skills that traditional learning methods cannot match. As these technologies continue to mature and gain traction, they are expected to reshape the educational landscape across all levels, from K-12 institutions to universities and corporate training. Key macro forces driving this growth include advancements in technology, increased internet penetration, and the ongoing shift towards digital education. With institutions and educators increasingly embracing these tools, AR and VR are expected to play a critical role in enhancing educational accessibility and quality. Furthermore, as governments and private investors ramp up funding in digital education, the development of AR/VR solutions will only accelerate. The increasing use of AR and VR in educational settings is also influenced by the growing demand for personalized learning experiences, where students can engage in experiential learning beyond textbooks. This trend is further supported by the global shift toward online learning, triggered by the pandemic, which has increased the demand for digital tools to support remote education." Active Companies in the markets today include zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Strategic Market Research added: "Augmented Reality (AR): This segment enables real-world environments to be overlaid with digital information, enhancing classroom learning experiences. AR tools help in creating interactive learning environments, particularly in subjects such as history, science, and arts, where visual learning is critical. Virtual Reality (VR): VR creates fully immersive environments where learners can interact with simulated scenarios, such as exploring historical events, conducting virtual science experiments, or practicing surgical procedures. The VR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to its deeper level of immersion. In 2024, the Virtual Reality (VR) segment is expected to account for 60% of the market share due to the growing use of VR in higher education and vocational training."

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Partners with GEMS Education to Bring Immersive STEM Learning to Dubai's School of Research and Innovation - Partnership marks a regional first in AR/VR learning integration across K–12 education - zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, has partnered with GEMS Education, the region's largest private education provider, to introduce cutting-edge immersive AR/VR learning at GEMS' flagship School of Research and Innovation (SRI) in Dubai. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in redefining experiential STEM education across the UAE and beyond, combining zSpace's world-leading technology with GEMS Education's commitment to innovation and excellence in learning.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's national agenda on innovation and digital transformation in education, supporting the country's vision to equip youth with 21st-century skills and prepare them for the future of work.

Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education operates a growing network of schools across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, educating more than 200,000 students from over 180 nationalities daily.

"At GEMS Education, we are committed to providing world-class educational experiences that empower our students to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world," said Jay Varkey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education. "The integration of zSpace's headset-free immersive AR solution into our STEM curriculum represents a major step forward in delivering engaging, hands-on learning experiences that bring abstract concepts to life and prepare our students for the careers of tomorrow. This partnership reinforces our commitment to redefining what future-ready learning looks like, where AI, immersive technologies, and human creativity intersect to prepare our students for industries that don't yet exist."

As part of this expansion, zSpace has deployed a STEM Lab at SRI, allowing students to explore complex scientific and engineering concepts through interactive, three-dimensional simulations that would otherwise be difficult, costly, or impossible to replicate in traditional classroom environments.

International and private schools represent a substantial growth opportunity for zSpace as these institutions increasingly seek cutting-edge technologies to differentiate their educational offerings and give students a competitive advantage in global markets. Beyond the partnership with GEMS Education, zSpace has recently secured deployments in Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, and additional locations across the Middle East, continuing its international growth momentum.

"The expansion into international markets is a natural evolution for zSpace as schools worldwide recognize the transformative impact of immersive learning technology," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "International schools, in particular, understand the value of providing students with hands-on, experiential learning that transcends language barriers and prepares them for success in any country. Our AI-powered Career Coach provides localized career insights tailored to each region, helping students in Dubai, Warsaw, or Rome explore opportunities relevant to their local job markets. Our partnerships with leading educational institutions like GEMS Education validate our mission to make quality STEM education accessible to learners everywhere."

zSpace's AR/VR platform enables students to explore STEM subjects through interactive, realistic, and safe 3D experiences from dissecting virtual specimens in biology to manipulating molecular structures in chemistry and studying mechanical systems in engineering. The platform's award-winning Career Coach AI further enhances career readiness by providing students with localized insights into future job opportunities in emerging industries. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for zSpace by visiting: https://zspace.com/newsroom

Other developments in the AR/VR space include:

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) recently announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a significant patent titled "Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device" which covers a groundbreaking technology that integrates gesture recognition and voice control, enhanced by biometric authentication.

This patent positions Wearable Devices to capture significant share in high-growth segments, including consumer electronics and enterprise applications.

The newly granted patent enables a more natural and intuitive way for people to interact with smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, and extended reality (XR) systems. The patent refers to a system that combines the strengths of voice commands and gestures to create a fluid and precise user experience.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, recently announced a strategic partnership with BUNDLAR, a no-code augmented reality content management system (CMS) platform. The collaboration positions both companies to capitalize on accelerating global demand for extended reality (XR) solutions across enterprise and government markets.

Through the partnership, BUNDLAR's Knowledge Now platform will enable enterprises and public-sector organizations to create, manage, and publish immersive XR content directly to Vuzix smart glasses without writing a single line of code. By combining world-class wearable hardware with scalable, no-code content creation, Vuzix and BUNDLAR are closing the XR ecosystem gap and unlocking new revenue streams in training, field service, security, and defense.

Smart Eye AB, the global leader in Interior Sensing AI and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), an Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) recently announced a collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) to integrate Smart Eye's interior sensing and biometric authentication software with Sony's newly released IMX775 RGB-IR image sensor.

By combining Sony's high-performance imaging technology with Smart Eye's AI-based Interior Sensing and Iris Authentication, the collaboration helps OEMs address evolving global safety requirements, while also delivering secure access to personalized features, digital services, and in-car payments.

"High NIR sensitivity and RGB HDR imaging are critical for reliable driver monitoring and biometric authentication under real-world conditions in parallel to a good color image of the cabin for video applications," said Detlef Wilke, VP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Smart Eye. "Together with Sony, we're making sure these capabilities can be applied directly in vehicles, giving OEMs a practical path to meet new safety requirements and add secure identity-based features without extra hardware. This collaboration has already resulted in a joint production win with a major OEM, combining Sony's IMX775 with our software."

Advantech, a global leader in edge computing and AI solutions, recently announced the launch of the AOM-5721, a SMARC-based Arm Computer-on-Module powered by the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS6490 SoC., QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) By combining Advantech's expertise in compact, energy-efficient computing modules with Qualcomm's high-performance SoC, the AOM-5721 delivers cutting-edge AI processing, connectivity, and multimedia capabilities for industrial, commercial, and medical edge applications.

The Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 is a high-performance edge AI platform featuring an 8-core Kryo™ CPU, integrated Adreno™ GPU, and a powerful AI engine capable of 12 TOPS. It enables autonomous robots, advanced machine vision, and industrial automation with AI-driven ISP (image signal processors), flexible performance scaling, and next-gen connectivity. Compact and power-efficient, it drives rugged handhelds, self-service kiosks, scanning solutions, and innovative human–machine interfaces across enterprise and commercial IoT environments.

