Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Competitive Landscape And Trends, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 By The Business Research Company describes and explains the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report cover market sizing information, market trends, strategies, and opportunities for the seven regions and major players of the AI In Drug Discovery market

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Business Research Company's AI In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is concentrated with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to more than 50% of the total artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. This is due to the growing number of applications that address target and drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development, and post approval activities.

The IBM Corporation was the largest competitor with 13.33% share of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market, as per the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market analysis. Other major players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market include Benevolent AI, Nvidia Corporation, Exscientia, Concreto HealthAI, PathAI, BERG, GNS Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Insilico Medicine, and more. Several companies in the market have begun using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for tracking medication adherence.

For example, Groove Health, a US based digital health company launched an AI-powered mobile app to help Payers and Health Systems improve medication adherence in their chronic disease populations, addressing the behavioural aspects of medication non-adherence.

Learn more on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to grow from $791.8 million in 2023 to $2.9 billion in 2027 at a rate of more than 30%.

AI In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 segments the market

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules By Therapeutic Type: Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Other Therapeutics By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

According to The Business Research Company, some of the top opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market segmented by drug type will arise in small molecules segment, which will gain about $1.2 trillion of global annual sales by 2026.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market to focus on use of AI based models in pre-clinical studies and introducing new AI tools for drug discovery and rare diseases treatment.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Strategy Recommendations -

Companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market should focus on investing in AI innovation labs to effectively expand drug discovery, research and development and other capabilities. This will help in initiating a portfolio of initiatives across drug design, supply chain optimization and more.

to effectively expand drug discovery, research and development and other capabilities. This will help in initiating a portfolio of initiatives across drug design, supply chain optimization and more. Companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market should focus on investing in use of AI technology for developing drugs for rare diseases, to reduce the disease burden and increase revenue. The technology can be used to develop personalized drug treatments based on an individual's genes, environment, and lifestyle.

Contact us for strategies that are tailored for you - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3411&type=smp

View Similar Reports

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-discovery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report/

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company