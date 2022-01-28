Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market worth US$ 13.34 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market– By Trends, Industry Competition/Company Profiles Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics market size was valued at US$ 2.70 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.34 Billion in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The beauty and cosmetic sector have witnessed a massive upsurge in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in recent years. Due to advancements in A.I. technologies and the fact that beauty is characterized as a personalized and engaging market that generates a large amount of data, A.I. appears to be a solution to deal with this complex environment, prompting beauty companies to make data-driven decisions on their strategies to remain competitive. The beauty market has changed dramatically over the last decade, owing to the introduction of new technology and a shift in customer shopping behaviors. The beauty sector has been incorporating digital transformation into its business models to give consumers individualized skin regimens and beauty products tailored to their specific needs.

The Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market, growth can be attributed to the Integration of advanced technology like A.I. in the beauty and cosmetic field, providing new ways of engaging with the consumer, bringing efficiency and custamised solutions to the beauty client such as virtual try-on and personalized products. Increased demand for beauty products and technological advancements is expected to positively impact market growth. The outbreak of Covid-19 has changed consumer purchasing patterns across the beauty and cosmetic industry due to strict lockdown situations and the practice of social distancing across various countries. However, The COVID-19 crisis is likely to create opportunities for beauty and cosmetic brands due to the growing demand for personalized beauty & cosmetic products and the rapidly evolving eCommerce sector. According to one of the fashion-industry trade journals, online sales at Sephora now account for 70-80% of total sales after the pandemic.

Competitive Analysis:

There has been an influx of Beauty Tech implementations on the global market with the rapid expansion of the beauty and cosmetic industry. Key companies are constantly testing and launching new features with key strategic partners with innovative services, covering the market's demands. Their focus on serving their clients' needs, both brands and end-consumers, and the constant technological development are the key factors in boosting market growth. Companies like L'Oréal, and PROVEN, among others, have already recognized such potential and are applying A.I. in different ways. For instance, L'Oréal is implementing A.I. strategies on their business. Followed L'Oréal, by PROVEN has the largest skincare database and, with the input from the consumer, matches their data, creating unique and customized products using A.I. mechanisms.

The prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics industry include:

Beiersdorf (NIVEA SKiN GUiDE), L'Oréal's (Modiface, Hair Coach), Olay (Skin Care App), CRIXlabs (DBA Quantified Skin), Shiseido (Optune System), Procter & Gamble (Opte Wand), My Beauty Matches, Yours Skincare, EpigenCare Inc., mySkin, Haut.AI, Luna Fofo, Revieve, ANOKAI. CA., Pure & Mine, Youth Laboratories, Spruce Beauty, Nioxin, New Kinpo Group, Perfect Corp, Symrise (Philyra), Sephora USA, Inc. (Virtual Artist), Function of Beauty LLC, Estée Lauder, Coty Inc. (Rimmel), Givaudan, Beautystack and Polyfins Technology Inc and Other Prominent Players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Dec 2021, Nykaa introduced L'Oréal's advanced, Al-powered virtual try-on technology, ModiFace. Through the launch of this new technology, Company is expected to create an enhanced beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts while buying beauty products online. ModiFace technology allows photo-realistic results and AI-enabled shade calibration. The ModiFace Technology enables virtual try-on on Nykaa's website and mobile app, helping shoppers purchase their desired beauty products across categories, starting with the L'Oréal range of products.

In Oct 2021, PROVEN Skincare launched of $60 Billion Regulation A+ Offering. The funds are used to invest in Company's further A.I. innovation and talent, expand domestic and global marketing strategies for its existing product line, and invest in further research and development of new product lines and categories

In Sept 2021, Coty, Inc. announced a multi-channel partnership agreement with Perfect Corp. Through this partnership, Company plans to strengthen its offering in virtual try-ons, online skin diagnostics and data-driven personalization for brands including CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, among others, as well as for Coty's broad fragrance portfolio

In June 2021, The technology division of L'Oréal, a longtime Google enterprise customer, subscribes to Google Cloud's Vertex A.I. platform to speed up the production of its A.I. models for cosmetic services. Google's Vertex platform enables customers to accelerate the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning models by unifying Google Cloud Services, machine learning systems, and machine learning operations (MLOps) under one user interface and API.

In Jun 2021, LVMH and Google Cloud collaborated on cloud-based A.I. solutions to create new, personalized customer experiences that foster long-term growth. Through this collaboration, the Company is anticipated to augment demand forecasting and inventory optimization, support inclusive upskilling and certification programs for employees, and elevate customer experiences through personalization.

In June 2021, Perfect Corp. announced an integration with Google for the launch of an A.R. interactive beauty try-ons. AR-powered virtual beauty try-on experiences can help online shoppers discover and experiment with various beauty products and shades online through Google search.

In Dec 2020, Function of Beauty received a $150 Billion strategic minority investment from L Catterton. The funds used to speed up product development, support the Company's continuous global expansion, and expand on the Company's already industry-leading bespoke manufacturing capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of A.I. in the beauty and cosmetic market due to the expansion of the beauty and cosmetic industry and prominent e-commerce companies like Amazon and Sephora. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global A.I. in beauty and cosmetic market due to rapidly increasing consumer spending and expansion of the e-commerce sector across the region. In emerging countries like China, India, and Japan, the beauty e-commerce space is adapting to multiple models to enhance the e-commerce shopping experience for consumers.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Segments

The Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2020 to 2030 based on Service/Product

Personalized Recommendation Tools

Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms

Demand Forecasting and Supply Chain Tools

Real-time Customer Service Platforms

AI-based Beauty Devices

The Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2020 to 2030 based on Application

Skincare

Haircare

Make-up

Fragrances

Others

The Global Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2020 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

