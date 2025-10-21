Global Art in Shanghai • Living with Art



7th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week Set to Open

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab a coffee, take a stroll — and you might just find yourself surrounded by art. From November 13 to 17, 2025, the 7th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will return under the theme "Global Art in Shanghai • Living with Art." This year's edition will feature over a hundred art events, including fairs, auctions, and gallery showcases, illuminating four of Shanghai's most iconic districts: the Bund, West Bund, Suhe Bay, and Pudong.

In conjunction with the city's Art Season and Arts Festival, the week will also debut new initiatives including the Art Consumption Hub, a city-wide art-lifestyle experience space designed to bring art into everyday encounters; the ARTRA immersive cross-disciplinary arts program that bridges visual and performing arts; and the Magnolia Select curated art tours highlighting premium art destinations across the city. Drawing on global art resources and deepening the synergy across culture, tourism, commerce, and exhibitions, the event aims to further Shanghai's ambition to become a world-class art trading center with a market volume approaching hundreds of billions of yuan. 

