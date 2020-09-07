Global Antidiabetics Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $148.3 Billion during Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [230 pages] by Research Dive

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global antidiabetics market in a positive way. Unavailability of cure for diabetes and vulnerability of diabetic patients to COVID-19 has enhanced the demand for anti-diabetic drugs across the global.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report on the Global Antidiabetics Market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Antidiabetics Market - Download COVID-19 Analysis Report

Highlights of the COVID-19 Impact on Antidiabetics Market Report

The global antidiabetics market has witnessed remarkable growth in the previous years. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the market bringing even more chances of growth. As per the report, the global antidiabetics industry is expected to register a revenue of $148.3 by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forthcoming years. In the current situation, the market has garnered $70.9 million because of the growing demand of anti-diabetic drugs.

Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As per our analysts, the growing cases of diabetes and non-availability of the permanent cure for diabetes has compelled people to adopt anti-diabetics drug. Moreover, people with diabetes are more vulnerable to coronavirus. These are the factors driving the growth of global antidiabetics market.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth.

In February 2020, Oramed, is a clinical pharmaceutical organization concentrated on the advancement of drug delivery system, has announced found positive data from its oral insulin "ORMD-0801" while conducting efficacy and safety trails at lower dosage regimens. ORMD-0801 is the first commercially accessible oral insulin tablet for the diabetic treatment.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global antidiabetics market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic.

Top 10 leading players in Antidiabetics Industry:

1. Eli Lilly and Company

2. Sanofi

3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6. Halozyme, Inc.

7. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

8. Novartis AG

9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

11. Pfizer Inc.

The report summarizes various aspects such as financial performance, SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments and product portfolio of all these key players functioning in the global market. Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

More about Antidiabetics:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Antidiabetics Market

Growing Adoption Of Oral Antidiabetic Drugs, During The COVID-19 Chaos To Promote The Development Of Global Antidiabetics Market

Some Medical Devices & Supplies Reports:

1. Hearing Implants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

2. Medical Scales Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

3. Intelligent Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027- Request to Download Sample Report

4. Automatic Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive