Global Alternative Lending Market Expected to Gain From Growing Adoption of Online Brokering Platforms - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for alternative lending is not only foretold to come from large businesses but also SMEs. Institutional and private investors are mostly observed to provide loans to SMEs via alternative lending options such as crowdfunding. Private investors are also making investments through marketplace lending platforms where they can find businesses in need of loan services and provide loans at their appropriate interest rates. Some of the significant market indicators for alternative lending are internet penetration, GDP, number of households, telecommunication, consumer spending, and population growth.

As per the results from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and Dun & Bradstreet's Q2 2019 Private Capital Access Index, alternative lending is growing in demand from SMEs. Besides crowdfunding, business credit cards and online lenders were on the rise in the second quarter.

Popularity of Innovative Lending Services to Strengthen Market Growth

In the coming years, alternative lending is prophesied to become more popular in emerging economies. According to researchers, it has already gained momentum in developed countries. Growing significance of innovative lending practices is foreseen to put a positive impact on the growth of the global alternative lending market. Demand for peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace lending and crowdfunding, in particular, is expected to increase in the near future. This could play a crucial role in the development of the global market.

Increase in the use of online brokering platforms, acceptance of online marketplaces for loan application, and high use of internal credit scoring systems are some of the key factors helping with the growth of the global alternative lending market.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Rising adoption of online brokering platforms predicted to drive growth

Crowdfunding expected to lead the global alternative lending market among other type segments

Businesses anticipated to create telling demand for alternative lending

China prognosticated to cement a strong position in the global alternative lending market

Vendors to Form Partnerships with Banks to Improve Sales

The report provides comprehensive analysis of leading as well as prominent players of the global alternative lending market on the basis of CAGR, market value, growth, business strategies, regional expansion, sales, and other vital factors. The analysts have profiled several companies, viz. SocietyOne, Capital Match, Capital Float, maneo, Tuandai, Renrendai, Lufax, CreditEase, auxmoney, Mintos, RateSetter, Lendix, Zopa, Funding Circle, Avant, OnDeck, SoFi, Upstart, Prosper, and LendingClub.

Founded by ex-Googlers, Upstart is a US-based online lending marketplace that uses machine learning and AI for automating the borrowing process and pricing credit. In April 2019, it raised a $50 million equity investment from First National Bank of Omaha, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, and Progressive Investment Company. In the same month, it made partnership agreements with Accion Chicago, First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and First National Bank of Omaha.

Players are expected to partner with financial institutions and banks to secure a position of strength in the global alternative lending market.

By Type

P2P Lending

Crowdfunding

Others

By End User

Individuals

Businesses

Others

P2P lending and crowdfunding are some of the important types of alternative lending. The authors of the report have also shed light on the others segment of the global alternative lending market. Among these, crowdfunding is predicted to account for a remarkable share of the global market due to its significant transaction value. Among end users, businesses are projected to gain commanding growth in the global market because of the need for additional funds to develop operations, build new facilities, and invest in research and development.

Regionally, there could be a decent demand for alternative lending in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Italy, and Switzerland. However, China is anticipated to show tremendous growth in the global alternative lending market. It could be among the top five alternative lending markets in the world. Its impressive cumulated transaction value is expected to support its growth in the global market.

Research Methodology

This research study has been prepared with the use of advanced primary and secondary research techniques. All of the data sources used during the study are reliable and authentic. The analysts adopted top-down and bottom-up approaches for forecasting and validating the size of the global alternative lending market and its key segments. After calculating the market figures and determining various market splits using secondary research, the analysts verified them with the help of primary sources. They also used data triangulation to project the market size of the segments studied in the report.

