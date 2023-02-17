Global Allergy Diagnostic Market Expected to Garner $16,714.2 Million by 2031, Growing at 13.2% CAGR from 2022-2031 [250-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The allergy diagnostic market is expected to grow by 2031 due to increasing global environmental pollution. In vivo sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative. The market in North America is expected to be the most profitable.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Allergy Diagnostic Market by Test Type (In Vivo and In Vitro), Product/Service (Consumables, Instruments, and Services), Allergen (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, and Other Allergens), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031".

As per the report, the global allergy diagnostic market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 13.2% in the 2022-2031 timeframe, thereby garnering $16,714.2 million by 2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Over the years, there has been a steady increase in the levels of environmental pollution across the world, which is expected to help the allergy diagnostic market expand in the forecast years. Moreover, increasing prevalence of allergy disorders among urban populations is predicted to boost the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: The growing trend of mHealth in allergy diagnostics is predicted to offer huge growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Along with this, the rise in incidences of asthma in metropolitan cities is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the analysis years.

Restraints: High cost of allergy diagnostic, however, may dampen the growth rate of the allergy diagnostic market.

Access to the Complete PDF Sample of the Allergy Diagnostic Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The allergy diagnostic market, too, faced a negative impact of the pandemic. The pandemic period saw an overall decline in the number of allergy diagnostic tests being conducted due to fear of infection. Also, there was an increase in the use of telemedicine to treat asthma and rhinitis which further led to a decline in the growth rate of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the allergy diagnostic market into different segments based on test type, product service, allergen, end user, and region.

By test type, the in vivo sub-segment is anticipated to be highly dominant and generate revenue of $8,474.9 million in the forecast period. The growing adoption of in vivo tests such as skin prick tests is expected to help this sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The growing adoption of in vivo tests such as skin prick tests is expected to help this sub-segment grow in the forecast period. By product service, the consumables sub-segment is anticipated to have a significant market share in the forecast period and garner a revenue of $8,658.1 million by 2031. Increasing strategic collaborations by prominent organizations are expected to push this sub-segment forward in the forecast period.

by 2031. Increasing strategic collaborations by prominent organizations are expected to push this sub-segment forward in the forecast period. By allergen, the food allergen sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate in the forecast period and surpass $5,040.3 million by 2031. The rise in food allergies across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

by 2031. The rise in food allergies across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period. By end user, the diagnostic laboratories sub-segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative in the forecast period and register a revenue of $8,199.8 million by 2031. Increased awareness and desire for proper diagnosis among patients has led to a rise in demand for diagnostic laboratories which is expected to help this sub-segment grow at a stunning rate in the forecast period.

by 2031. Increased awareness and desire for proper diagnosis among patients has led to a rise in demand for diagnostic laboratories which is expected to help this sub-segment grow at a stunning rate in the forecast period. By regional analysis, the allergy diagnostic market in North America region is expected to be the most profitable by 2031 and grow with a CAGR of 12.6%. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to improved medical insurance policies, an increased number of people with allergies, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and advanced diagnostic technologies across the region.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a call to get more Industry Insights on the Allergy Diagnostic Market

Significant Market Players

The significant market players of the allergy diagnostic market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BIOMÉRIEUX

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Stallergenes Greer

Danaher

Siemens

Neogen Corporation

Hitachi Chemicals

These key market players are developing different strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the market.

In January 2022, LifeMD, a leading patient telehealth company, announced the acquisition of Cleared, an operator of an online allergy clinic. This acquisition is predicted to offer huge growth and expansion opportunities to the acquiring company, i.e., LifeMD in the near future.

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the allergy diagnostic market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

Granular Research on Specific Regions or Segments of Allergy Diagnostic Market & Avail 10%OFF

More about Allergy Diagnostic Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive