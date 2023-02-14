Global Airway Management Devices Market Expected to Garner $2,178.8 Million by 2026, Growing at 7.4% CAGR from 2019-2026 | [250-Pages] Divulge by Research Dive

The airway management devices market is expected to grow by 2026 due to growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases. Supraglottic airways sub-segment is likely to observe fastest growth. Asia-Pacific Market is likely to grow significantly.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Airway Management Devices Market, By Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Others), By End-use (Operating Rooms, Emergency Care, Departments, Intensive Care Units, Others), By Patient Age (Adult Patient, Pediatric Patient): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

As per the report, the global airway management devices market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 7.4% in the 2019-2026 timeframe, thereby garnering $2,178.8 million by 2026.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, since the last few years, is expected to be the primary growth driver of the airway management devices market in the forecast period. Along with this, the wide range of advantages of airway management devices is expected to boost the growth rate of the market further.

Opportunities: Increasing prevalence and growing number of deaths due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is estimated to help the market grow in the coming years.

Restraints: Economic barriers limiting the access to better health outcomes, however, may dampen the growth rate of the airway management devices market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the airway management devices market into different segments based on type, patient age, end-use, and region.

By type, the supraglottic airway devices sub-segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate and is expected to rise with a CAGR of 8.3% by 2026. The lightweight properties of supraglottic airway devices and rise in demand for aircraft applications are expected to boost the sub-segment in the forecast period.

By patient age, the adult patient sub-segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 with a revenue of $763.1 million and is predicted to continue on this path by 2026. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in adults and geriatric population is expected to boost the sub-segment in the forecast period.

By mode of end-use, the operating rooms sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest market share and grow at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2026. This growth is mainly because of an increase in the number of surgical procedures which require oxygenation and ventilation.

By regional analysis, the airway management devices market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to flourish immensely in the forecast period. Increased adoption of airway management devices in developing economies such as India , China , South Korea , etc., is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in this region during the forecast years.

Significant Market Players

The significant market players in the airway management devices market are

Intersurgical

Medtronic

Flexicare

Smiths Medical

Ambu A/S

Vyaire Medical

Teleflex

KARL STORZ

VBM Medizintechnik

SunMed

These key market players are developing different strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Flexicare Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of medical devices, announced the acquisition of Medisize BV, a leading manufacturer of airway management devices and respiratory & anesthesia products. The acquisition is predicted to help Flexicare to establish itself in the airway management devices market firmly in the coming period.

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the airway management devices market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about Airway Management Devices Market:

