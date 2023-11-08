Global Airlines Partners with JETMS on Aircraft Refurbishment and Overhaul Programme

JETMS to carry out refurbishment & overhaul of all cabins on Global's A380's.

Project will be JETMS Completions first with the superjumbo, and is a multi-aircraft deal.

Return to service maintenance work underway on aircraft one.

9H-GLOBL expected to arrive in Europe before the end of the year.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JETMS Completions (part of Avia Solutions Group) has been selected to bring to life Global's onboard hard product, with work planned to commence on the first aircraft in January 2024.

JETMS is synonymous with providing world class, quality interior and exterior refurbishment for a range of private aircraft. The project with Global will be their largest to date, and their first on the king of the skies.

An impression of the entrance to the new Global First Suites, from the top of the forward stairs, next to the bar (as designed by Factorydesign)

To begin, JETMS will refurbish the first aircraft interiors to the highest standard, ahead of them taking to the skies for the first passenger flights. Later aircraft will see their interiors completely overhauled, exactly to the high specification of the new airline.

Global's commitment to passengers is to provide an elevated product across First, Business and Economy cabins. And, ahead of a full release on new look interiors, the airline can confirm that leading aircraft interiors outfit, Factorydesign has created new concepts for both the version one and version two aircraft in the Global fleet.

Speaking on the deal with JETMS and plans for the rest of the year, CEO and Founder James Asquith, said:

"We have deliberately cast the net wide when looking for partners. JETMS Completions are known throughout the private aviation world for the amazing work they do on a range of aircraft. And after speaking with Gegams and his team, it was clear that JETMS believed they could introduce standards and finishes from private into commercial aviation.

"I have no doubt at all that the combination of JETMS working with Factorydesign will bring to life our own onboard product on all of our A380's, and I'm looking forward to sharing images and videos of the transformation with passengers to demonstrate the progress we are making as we build towards bringing our first aircraft into service.

"The next few weeks promise to be really exciting for Global. We have a number of partnerships ready to announce that will demonstrate the enormous progress we've made and I am looking forward to our first repositioning flight happening before the end of the year."

Gegams Hanamirjans, CEO of JETMS Holdings, said:

"The opportunity to grow with Global, and to work on bringing more A380's back into the sky was a project everyone in the company wanted to get involved in.

It's also testament to the amazing progress we have made as a company this year, and follows hot on the heels of moving to our new state of the art facility at Biggin Hill airport along with other investments in new equipment.

Now our priority is to get everything in place across the supply chain so we can start progressing at pace early next year on the refurbishment of the first aircraft.

With our recent acquisition of Waypoint Aerotec, JETMS Completions now possess UK CAA Part 21J Approval. This certification is a valuable add-on to its existing design and production capabilities and qualifies the company to provide innovative design solutions."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270607/Global_Airlines_Interior.jpg