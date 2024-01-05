Global Airlines grows its Advisory Board with appointment of Margaret Dabbs OBE

British businesswoman will advise the new airline regarding commercial strategy and passenger experience

Dabbs has created a beauty, self-care and wellness empire which is growing its footprint around the world.

Dabbs joins an Advisory Board which includes Chairman Kevin Billings OBE, Clare Harbord and Capt Ian Black.

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Dabbs OBE, founder of the eponymous London based, luxury wellness brand, Margaret Dabbs London, has been appointed to the Global Airlines Advisory Board.

As a leading British businesswoman, who was appointed OBE in the 2023 New Year Honours, Dabbs has grown her brand and product range globally and will now bring her extensive commercial and consumer experience to Global.

Margaret Dabbs OBE

Working closely with CEO James Asquith and CCO Richard Stephenson, Dabbs will play a central role in the development of Global's partnerships, passenger experience and commercial strategy.

Since 2008, Dabbs' products and treatments have featured in some of London's most iconic department stores including Harrods and Liberty, and currently has nine clinics in the UK, a further four across Europe, the Middle East and soon to launch in the US.

Dabbs will also bring her knowledge and sought-after luxury product range to the airline enhancing the onboard passenger experience across all cabins.

Margaret Dabbs OBE said this of her appointment,

"The story of my company proves that if you see a gap in the market and produce exceptional products and services then it is possible to disrupt the market. I see a lot of parallels between Global Airlines and my company, and I am thrilled to be joining, as I can see scope to offer passengers a better experience when they fly.

"I believe Global Airlines has an opportunity to not only showcase a range of luxury brands, from established to breakthrough, but also innovate in terms of how an experience can continue beyond the flight. I look forward to working with the team on the future strategy, to enhance the experience of airline travel and play a part in the future success of Global Airlines."

James Asquith, Global Airlines CEO, said, "2024 will be a huge year for our airline and it's fantastic that Margaret's appointment to the Advisory Board is our first major announcement of the year; it's further evidence of the laser focus this airline will have on offering the best way to fly which will be greatly enhanced by Margaret's experience.

"Margaret's business acumen is well known and rightly lauded, she will be an asset in a whole host of ways as a member of our Advisory Board and a key adviser to the senior leadership team. We will always strive for the highest standards across all aspects of our operations from safety to passenger experience, and our growing team of experts puts us in good stead to achieve our ambitious plans."

