Global Airlines and Blacklane to Offer Complimentary Airport Rides for First and Business Travellers

Global Airlines will become the only European or American carrier to offer a complimentary chauffeur service for First and Business passengers travelling on its initial routes.

Passengers will be offered complimentary transfers in the latest luxury limousines – including a range of premium electric vehicles - from leading global chauffeur service Blacklane.

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a partnership has been announced between Global Airlines and Blacklane, the premiere global chauffeur service provider.

As Global Airlines plans for its first phase of commercial operations, the partnership with Blacklane will initially entitle all First and Business passengers to 'to-and-from' airport transfers. Additionally, all Global Traveller passengers will be offered exclusive perks such as discounts and special offers to use the Blacklane service.

Blacklane is operational in over 50 countries and provides guests with a luxurious, reliable and stress-free way to travel on their own schedule while enjoying the peace-of-mind of an uninterrupted door-to-door experience. In addition, Blacklane's limousines offer comfort and privacy which enables guests to either fully relax or continue with their work. The company was the first in their industry to fully carbon offset their operations and have ambitious targets to make 50% of their fleet EV by 2025.

Speaking about the partnership, James Asquith, the CEO and Founder of Global Airlines said: "Working with companies who want to deliver the very best service to passengers is central to our values, and in Blacklane we have a partner who will do exactly that. Blacklane will offer the perfect stress-free start to a journey with Global and I am hopeful that to-and-from airport transfers, along with some other exciting announcements we have coming up, will persuade even more passengers to fly with Global Airlines."

Dr. Sascha Meskendahl, CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) of Blacklane, added: "Blacklane is a trusted brand all over the world, and we pride ourselves on offering peace of mind and a premium service for our guests. This partnership is a logical next step for our business as an increasing number of travelers are using our limousines to and from the airport, especially as the business travel market booms. We can't wait to offer our smart, easy, and reliable chauffeur service to First and Business passengers flying Global."

Global Airlines is currently working with Airbus to confirm the arrangements and approvals to fly its first fully acquired aircraft to a European facility in the coming weeks. It will then undergo further refurbishment and continue its overhaul work before entering service in the coming months.

About Global Airlines:

Founded in 2021 by James Asquith, the airlines mission is to take passengers back to the Golden Age of Travel, reinvigorating the onboard experience with elevated service and products across all three cabins; First, Business and Global Traveller.

Central to Global's proposition is the A380; the most loved aircraft in the sky. Global Airlines has fully acquired its first aircraft, 9H-GLOBL which is undergoing refurbishment and overhaul work ahead of entering service.

The airline is partnering with some of the biggest, most established names in aviation, as well as exciting new brands who will help us deliver the most unique experience in the sky.

Global Traveller is the airline's house name for Economy.

The Blacklane complementary chauffeur service for First and Business passengers will be offered throughout the first phase of Global flights in destinations where Blacklane has an operation.

About Blacklane:

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city mobility chauffeur hailing and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it's for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com/en/ or download our app .

