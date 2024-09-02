Global AI Summit (GAIN) announces headline speakers

The Global AI Summit (GAIN) is set to bring together 300+ AI leaders in Riyadh to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for AI.

Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).

(CEO, Accenture), GAIN will take place 10-12 September 2024 at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia .

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries.

The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the summit's theme: "Now, Next, Never". Sessions will discuss technology's transformative impact on people and communities, the real world benefits of AI, the technology's future trajectory and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure responsible AI development across all sectors.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of global speakers including Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group), Dr. Marc Raibert (Chairperson, Boston Dynamics), Marcelo Claure (Founder & CEO, Claure Group), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Amandeep Gill (Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, United Nations), Kathleen Kennedy (Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence), Alex Smola (CEO, Boson AI), Andrew Feldman (Founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems), Dr. Chris Miller (Director, Greenmantle), Caroline Yap (Global Managing Director, Google Cloud), Stefan Schnorr (State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport), Charles-Edouard Bouée (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners), Jonathan Ross (Founder & CEO, Groq) and Dr. Deepak Chopra (Founder, Chopra Foundation).

SDAIA's official spokesperson, Eng. Majed Al-Shehri, said:

"The Global AI Summit will be a landmark event in shaping the future of AI. The theme 'Now, Next, Never' is especially pertinent as it challenges us to consider the immediate implications, future innovations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. This is a technology that is hugely promising, but as we innovate, we also cannot afford to get it wrong. It is essential that AI integration is sustainable and for the betterment of society.

"The strong presence of global leaders, especially from the consulting industry, highlights AI's pivotal role in business transformation and global innovation, and their commitment to collaboration as we seek to resolve the many questions that this technology raises."

Notes to Editors:

For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit: https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx

Further Speakers include:

Nick Studer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Wyman Group

Marcelo Claure , Founder & CEO, Claure Group

, Founder & CEO, Claure Group Julie Sweet , Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture Dr Marc Raibert, Founder and former CEO of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director, The AI Institute

Cristiano Amon , President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated Alex Smola , CEO, Boson AI

, CEO, Boson AI Dr. Chris Miller , Director, Greenmantle

, Director, Greenmantle Lord Sarfraz of Kensington , House of Lords, UK Parliament

, House of Lords, UK Parliament Professor Simon See , Professor, Coventry University and Global Head Nvidia AI Technology Centre NVIDIA

, Professor, Coventry University and Global Head Nvidia AI Technology Centre NVIDIA Charles-Edouard Bouée, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners

Kathleen Kennedy , Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence

, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence Antony Cook , Deputy General Counsel, Microsoft

, Deputy General Counsel, Microsoft Tanuj Bhojwani , Head, People+AI

, Head, People+AI Stefan Schnorr , State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport

, State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport Dr. Fang Xu, AI Lead, Deutsche Telekom

Dr. Amandeep Singh-Gill, Secretary-General's Envoy for Technology, United Nations

Andrew Feldman , Co-founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems

, Co-founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems Dr. Jake P. Taylor -King, Co-founder, Relation

-King, Co-founder, Relation Dr. Seth Dobrin, CEO, Qantm AI

Dr. Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler, Data & AI Leader, EY

Jason Pontin , General Partner, DCVC

, General Partner, DCVC Dr. Samer Al Moubayed, Co-founder & CEO, Furhat Robotics

Dr. Daniel Hulme , Chief AI Officer, WPP

, Chief AI Officer, WPP Alain Le Couédic, Senior Partner, Artificial Intelligence Quartermaster (AIQ)

Kok-Chin Tay , Chairman, Smart Cities Network

, Chairman, Smart Cities Network Omar Christidis , CEO & Founder, Arabnet

, CEO & Founder, Arabnet Paul Bloch , President & Co-founder, DDN Storage

, President & Co-founder, DDN Storage Prof. Abdulmotaleb El Saddik, University of Ottawa

Prof. James Doty , Founder & Director, Stanford University Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education

, Founder & Director, Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education Prof. Nick Jennings , Vice-Chancellor & President, Loughborough University

, Vice-Chancellor & President, Loughborough University Martin Kon, President & COO, Cohere

Hassan Sawaf , Founder & CEO, aiXplain

, Founder & CEO, aiXplain Dr. Michael May , Head of Data Analytics & AI, Siemens AG

, Head of Data Analytics & AI, Siemens AG Dr. Kevin Knight , Chief Scientist, Threeven Labs

, Chief Scientist, Threeven Labs Dr. Jean Nehme , Co-founder, Digital Surgery

, Co-founder, Digital Surgery Dr. David Leslie , Professor & Director of Ethics & Responsible Innovation Research, The Alan Turing Institute

, Professor & Director of Ethics & Responsible Innovation Research, The Alan Turing Institute Caroline Yap , Global Managing Director, Google Cloud

, Global Managing Director, Google Cloud Antoine Blondeau, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Alpha Intelligence Capital

Dr. Joanna Soroka , Principal, Hitachi Ventures

, Principal, Dr. Richard Benjamins, Co-CEO, RAIght.ai

Fahad Khan , Deputy Department Chair, MBZUAI

, Deputy Department Chair, MBZUAI Gordon Gould , Co-CEO, NewAtlantis

, Co-CEO, NewAtlantis Kate Kallot, CFO & Founder, Amini

Krishna Kumar , Founder & CEO, Cropin Technology

, Founder & CEO, Cropin Technology Laetitia Cailleteau , Managing Director & EAMA Responsible AI Lead, Accenture

, Managing Director & EAMA Responsible AI Lead, Accenture Lorena Puica , Founder & CEO, syd.life

, Founder & CEO, syd.life Priya Nagpurkar , Vice President, IBM Research

, Vice President, IBM Research Prof. Graham Ball, PhD FRSB, CSO, Intelligent Omics Ltd

Prof. Jiebo Luo , Professor, University of Rochester

, Professor, Prof. Mohan Kankanhalli, Director, NUS AI Institute

Prof. Rajesh Balan, Professor, Singapore Management University

Prof. Yuan Qi, Founder, INF

Ramzi Rizk , Founder & Angel Investor, Rizky Ventures

, Founder & Angel Investor, Rizky Ventures Saad Toma , General Manager, IBM Middle East & Africa

, General Manager, IBM Middle East & Prof. Alan Smeaton, Professor, Dublin City University