Global A.I. Influenced Cybersecurity Market Size Projected to Reach $234 Billion By 2032

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence in cybersecurity helps to detect, analyze, respond to, and monitor cyber threats in real time. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms analyze huge amounts of data to detect configurations indicative of cyber threats. Additionally, AI can scan complete networks for faults to help avoid common types of cyberattacks. AI predominantly monitors and examines activities and patterns. By leveraging a baseline of normal behavior, AI can identify anomalies and limit illegal access to systems. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global AI in cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 26.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 34.10 billion in 2025 to USD 234.64 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.70% during the forecast period. North America dominated the market with a share of 36.31% in 2024. The report said: "Leveraging Generative AI Capabilities to Detect Emerging Threats Creates Lucrative Market Opportunities: To protect their operations, enterprises need to develop a clear approach to incorporating AI and generative AI technologies into their present security systems. This involves continuously reevaluating the security setting to detect emerging risks and ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place. Key components include advanced data management solutions, cloud computing resources, strong governance, and policies to safeguard data integrity and safety. Additionally, companies invest in artificial intelligence and generative AI solutions that improve Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities, offer comprehensive AI-based cybersecurity training for employees, and increase employee awareness of potential risks." Active Companies in the markets this week include iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "Different types of social engineering attacks include phishing, smishing, spear phishing, honey trapping, baiting, whaling, and others. AI-based behavioral analytics can efficiently identify manipulative, subtle cues that signal phishing and other deceptive tactics, significantly minimizing the occurrence of successful attacks. Thus, the increase in different kinds of social engineering attacks augments the demand for artificial intelligence in cybersecurity solutions in the market." It concluded: "The North America region led the market size in 2024 by USD 9.64 billion in 2024, and USD 7.97 billion in 2023. The region held the highest market share in 2024 due to the presence of high-tech enterprises across various sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. Additionally, the strong presence of market players such as Fortinet, Inc., Acalvio Technologies, Inc., BlackBerry Limited., CrowdStrike, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, further contributes to the region's leadership in artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market."

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Becomes a Debt-Free Nasdaq Company With No Convertible Notes or Warrants and Plans to Give $500,000 in Shares as Dividend by the End of the Year - IQSTEL Eliminates All Convertible Notes, Completes Full Payment of QXTEL and Globetopper Acquisitions, and Accelerates Cycurion Partnership - IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation, proudly announces it has eliminated all convertible notes from its balance sheet and fully paid for its most recent acquisitions, QXTEL and Globetopper.

With this achievement, IQSTEL has officially become a debt-free company — with no convertible notes and no warrants outstanding — reinforcing its solid financial foundation and long-term commitment to creating shareholder value. "This is a defining moment for IQSTEL," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL Inc. "We have completely eliminated convertible debt and finalized full payment for our latest acquisitions. IQSTEL is stronger, cleaner, and better positioned than ever to execute our growth strategy and deliver consistent value to shareholders."

A Strong Balance Sheet and Strategic Flexibility - IQSTEL officially enters the select club of debt-free companies, standing out with $17.41 in assets per share and a clean capital structure with zero convertible debt and no warrants outstanding. This solid financial foundation gives IQSTEL the strength and flexibility to continue executing its growth strategy, supported by a robust balance sheet that reinforces investor confidence.

Building Shareholder Value: $500,000 Dividend Planned - This milestone is a concrete demonstration of how IQSTEL creates shareholder value — reducing liabilities, increasing tangible assets, and delivering real financial benefits. In conjunction with this financial progress, IQSTEL plans to distribute a $500,000 dividend in shares before the end of 2025, as part of its strategic partnership with Cycurion. This dividend underscores IQSTEL's commitment to rewarding shareholders while executing strategic initiatives that expand high-margin business lines and strengthen long-term value creation.

Accelerating Cycurion Partnership and AI-Driven Cybersecurity - IQSTEL is now accelerating its collaboration with Cycurion, developing and deploying AI-enhanced cybersecurity services for the global telecom and enterprise markets. Through this partnership, IQSTEL has entered the cybersecurity arena with a trusted U.S. government-certified technology provider, expanding its portfolio of Telecom, Fintech, AI, and Digital services.

"Eliminating debt, paying off acquisitions, delivering dividends, and expanding into high-tech verticals like AI and cybersecurity — this is how IQSTEL continues to build long-term shareholder value," added Iglesias.

Financial Growth Objectives - IQSTEL's roadmap remains on track, with a goal to achieve a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2025 and a $1 billion revenue run rate by 2027, reinforcing its evolution into a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation.

IQSTEL Launches Investor Landing Page - To enhance transparency and provide easy access to corporate updates, IQSTEL has launched its official Investors Landing Page, a dedicated portal summarizing key financial metrics, strategic milestones, and news updates. Visit: www.landingpage.iqstel.com Continued… Read this full release and additional news for IQST by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/IQST/news/

Other recent developments in the A.I./Cybersecurity sectors include:

OpenAI and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced a letter of intent for a landmark strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure to train and run its next generation of models on the path to deploying superintelligence. To support this deployment including data center and power capacity, NVIDIA intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new NVIDIA systems are deployed. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026 using the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.

"NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward — deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence."

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently announced it has been named an Innovation and Growth Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, scoring highest of all vendors on the Innovation Index. Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike as the only CNAPP delivering unified, pre-runtime and runtime protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accelerating the market's shift to consolidate fragmented tools onto a single, unified platform.

Frost & Sullivan highlights that "CrowdStrike is rated as an innovation and growth leader in this Radar analysis for its unified cloud security platform and tremendous growth momentum over the last 4 years."

Falcon® Cloud Security delivers industry-leading pre-runtime and runtime protection to secure the entire cloud workload lifecycle. As part of the unified Falcon® platform, CrowdStrike integrates cloud security with endpoint, identity, and data protection in a single platform, providing the end-to-end visibility and automated protection required to stop breaches across modern hybrid environments and rapidly expanding AI workloads.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, recently announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign, developed using a transformative, AI-powered process. The new approach allowed the company to move from concept to final production in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods, fully embracing the new age of advertising that is faster, more intelligent, and significantly more cost-effective.

The campaign, which consists of a ten-part series of ads featuring well known innovators from the past like Benjamin Franklin, Marie Curie and Leonardo da Vinci whose discoveries led to the formation of new industries, was created entirely with AI. The series is currently running across major business media outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes; Fortune and are also on social media platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as part of an extended reach, multi-quarter brand campaign.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, recently announced new Okta Platform and Auth0 Platform capabilities, enabling organizations to build secure, standards-first AI agents that can be seamlessly woven into an identity security fabric for end-to-end lifecycle management. As part of the fabric, organizations will also be able to issue and verify tamper-proof digital credentials, helping establish trust and address rising AI-powered fraud.

"AI is changing the workplace faster than organizations can adapt. We're starting to see poorly built, deployed, or managed agents expose the risks of using a traditional patchwork of identity solutions," said Kristen Swanson, SVP of Design and Research, Okta. "The modern enterprise requires an identity security fabric that can unify silos and reduce the attack surface. Our latest innovations weave agents into that fabric to manage their entire identity lifecycle, leveraging open standards like Cross App Access that help elevate the entire industry and create a more secure AI-powered ecosystem."

