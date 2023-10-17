Global AI in Healthcare Market to Reach USD 152.50 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Advancements in Data Analytics and Personalized Medicine | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report recently released by Infinium Global Research delves into a comprehensive analysis of various segments and sub-segments within both the global and regional AI in Healthcare Markets. This study sheds light on how drivers, constraints, and macro indicators are influencing the global and regional AI in healthcare markets in both the short and long term. The report offers a thorough exploration of trends, forecasts, and the monetary values associated with the global AI in healthcare market. Notably, the AI in healthcare sector, valued at USD 14.16 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to USD 152.50 billion by 2030, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.87% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2030.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Through Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare harnesses advanced computational algorithms and machine learning techniques to decipher complex medical data, enabling profound transformations in the healthcare sector. The applications of AI are vast and impactful, ranging from disease diagnosis and detection to personalized treatment, drug discovery, telemedicine, and more. AI plays a pivotal role in the early detection and diagnosis of diseases by analyzing medical images like X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans with unparalleled accuracy and speed.

Additionally, AI tailors treatment plans for individual patients, considering their genetics, medical history, and personal data, leading to more effective and efficient outcomes. Moreover, AI-powered algorithms analyze extensive datasets to identify potential drug candidates, expediting the drug development process. The scope of AI in healthcare continues to expand, holding the potential to revolutionize the entire industry.

Driving Forces of AI in Healthcare

The growth of AI in healthcare is underpinned by several driving forces, including the escalating demand for advanced data analytics. AI empowers healthcare providers to process and analyze vast troves of patient data swiftly and accurately, enhancing patient care and outcomes. Personalized medicine is also propelling the market forward, as AI tailors treatment plans to individuals, leveraging their unique genetic profiles and medical histories. Diagnostic and imaging advancements are on the rise due to AI's ability to analyze medical images with exceptional precision, contributing to early disease detection and diagnosis.

However, data privacy and security concerns pose challenges to market growth, even as AI offers numerous opportunities for innovation within the healthcare sector, particularly in rapid diagnostics, contact tracing, and vaccine development, all of which play pivotal roles in responding to global health crises.

Regional Dominance and Regulatory Frameworks

North America is poised to dominate the AI in healthcare market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust investment and funding, research and innovation hubs, and a thriving industry ecosystem. Notably, the United States and Canada within North America boast highly developed healthcare infrastructures, making them ideal environments for the integration of AI-powered medical solutions. Substantial investments in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence further bolster the region's AI applications in healthcare.

Europe, on the other hand, has established stringent regulatory frameworks for AI in healthcare, including GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). These regulations lay a clear path for AI adoption, addressing data privacy and AI medical device safety, instilling trust among patients and healthcare professionals. Europe's active AI research and innovation landscape, facilitated by collaboration between academia and industry, significantly contribute to the development of cutting-edge AI solutions.

Segmentation Overview

The global AI in healthcare market comprises various segments:

Offering :

: Hardware



Software



Services

Technology :

: Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing



Computer Vision



Context-Aware Processing

Application :

: Patient Data and Risk Analysis



Medical Imaging & Diagnostics



Drug Research and Discovery



Inpatient Care & Hospital Management



Healthcare Assistance Robots



Connected Machines



Cybersecurity



Virtual Assistants



Other Applications

End User :

: Hospitals and Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers



Patients

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Siemens, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Progress Software Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Alphabet Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, and Intel Corporation.

As AI continues to reshape the healthcare landscape, offering unparalleled insights and opportunities for innovation, its profound impact on disease diagnosis, treatment personalization, and patient care is set to revolutionize the global healthcare industry. For a comprehensive analysis of specific segments, emerging market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth prospects, please refer to the full research report.

