Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market to Grow by 19.16% between 2022 and 2027 - BIS Research Study

BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global agriculture autonomous robots market size (in revenue) was $3.92 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $10.50 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for agriculture autonomous robots:

Growing focus on environmental sustainability

Aging workforce leading to skill shortage

Escalating adoption of precision agriculture technologies

The detailed study is a compilation of 85 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 184 pages.

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include crop monitoring and dairy farm management, which capture around 65% of the presence in the market. Players in other technologies, such as inventory management and harvesting and picking, account for approximately 35% of the presence in the market as of 2021.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

AGCO Corporation

Agrobot

BouMatic

DAIRYMASTER

Deere & Company

Ecorobotix SA

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

KUBOTA Corporation

Lely

Naio Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saga Robotics AS

Uniseed

Verdant Robotics

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The demand for agriculture autonomous robots is highly impacted by the adoption of sustainable farming practices coupled with the lack of manual labor in developed countries. Through a better adoption of smart farming practices and digitally operated web-based equipment, the market for agriculture autonomous robots is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period."

Recent Developments in the Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market

In April 2022 , Verdant Robotics announced a robotic solution for farms that can help spraying and weeding simultaneously with the help of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) perception, and robotics technology.

, Verdant Robotics announced a robotic solution for farms that can help spraying and weeding simultaneously with the help of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) perception, and robotics technology. In December 2021 , Lely collaborated with Dutch-based Connectera B.V. With this collaboration, Lely aimed to use Connecterra B.V.'s advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more insights to farmers. Also, the technologies aid in integrating farm technologies with artificial intelligence for developing farm management systems.

, Lely collaborated with Dutch-based Connectera B.V. With this collaboration, Lely aimed to use Connecterra B.V.'s advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more insights to farmers. Also, the technologies aid in integrating farm technologies with artificial intelligence for developing farm management systems. In October 2021 , BouMatic acquired SAC Group, a well-reputed full-line producer of complete milking systems for cows, sheep, and goats. This acquisition was expected to aid BouMatic in expanding its global presence and product catalog.

Milking Robots to Be the Leading Product Application between 2022 and 2027

The global agriculture autonomous robots market is broadly categorized into four product types. These products are as follows:

Crop Harvesting Robots

Weeding Robots

Milking Robots

Others (livestock monitoring robots, spraying robots, and irrigation robots)

As per the market study conducted by BIS Research, the milking robots segment is expected to be the leading product application for the global agriculture autonomous robots market. As per the report, this product segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.34% during the forecast period 2022-2027 due to the rising use of automation in dairy farms.

A milking robot is an automated milking technique for cows to drink, eat, and be milked in their schedule. Milking robot systems give a computer-formulated diet automatically to the cows, removing the need for manual labor.

