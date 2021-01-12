Global Advanced Metals Declared Conformant to Minerals Due Diligence Audit Standard for Eleventh Consecutive Year

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass. and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum powders and metallurgical products, has again successfully undergone a conflict minerals due diligence audit under the RMI Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) audit standard.

The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) validates GAM for the eleventh consecutive year. GAM was determined conformant to the RMAP Standard following the September 2020 audits of its facilities. Since their initial validation in 2010, the first such validation of any metal type, GAM facilities in Aizu, Japan and Pennsylvania, USA have been leaders in complying with the RMAP audit program. This conflict-minerals' due diligence audit program is led and supported by a cross section of industries (e.g., Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive), governments, and multi-stakeholders.

GAM continues to enhance its holistic management system approach to minerals due diligence through a broad and deep involvement with organizations like the Public Private Alliance for Responsible Minerals Trade (PPA), the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Multi-Stakeholders Group.

GAM's ongoing leadership role in minerals' due diligence includes activities like participating in the December 2019 Public Private Alliance (PPA) delegation to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, the April 2020 engagement with a local University to share the value of ethical minerals sourcing with students and the May 2020 supply chain awareness review with a major toys OEM in the USA.

A leading conflict-free tantalum producer, GAM has exclusive rights to the world's largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia.

GAM produces conflict-free tantalum powders and metallurgical products at its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing.

GAM's smelting facilities in Japan and the USA were first declared "Conflict-Free" in 2010 under the former EICC/GeSI Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) audit program and continue to maintain their conformance to the current (RMAP) standard.

About RBA, RMI and RMAP

The Responsible Business Alliance—RBA was formerly known as the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition—EICC, The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) was formerly known as the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative—CFSI, and The Responsible Minerals Assurance Process—RMAP was formerly known as the Conflict Free Smelter Program—CFSP.

