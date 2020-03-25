Global Advanced Glass Market Set to Garner $20.56 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 7.2% - Research Dive

PUNE, India, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced glass market is projected to reach $20.56 billion in 2026 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a recent research report published by Research Dive. This report is a professional and comprehensive research of the global advanced glass industry based on the regional market conditions, key driving factors, top competitors, and size & scope of the market. Furthermore, the report offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 which allows the stakeholders, investors, and market players to capitalize on the predominant market opportunities.

Key driving factors of Advanced Glass Market:

As per the report, rising applications of advanced glass into construction sector is one the major factors fueling the demand for advanced glass all across the world. The fascinating features of advance glass such as security, noise cancellation, UV control, and sound reduction are some other factors boosting the growth of the advanced glass market during the estimated period. Furthermore, growing usage of advanced glass in the automobile sector along with recent inventions in electronic gadgets, home appliances, and smartphones' screen protector are expected to drive the demand for advanced glass in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample for Driving Factors and Restraint: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/57

Many glass industries are now concentrating on cost-effective technologies that can increase energy efficacy and productivity of advanced glass market. On the other hand, newly discovered advanced glass market trends such as thin glass, smart glass, security glass, bioactive glass, nano channel glass, and self-cleaning glass are likely to open up new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Laminated segment to be at the foremost during the estimated period

Based on product type, the report divides the market into coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, and ceramic glass. Among these, the laminated glass segment is expected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $26,522.5 million by 2026. This is mainly due to widespread applications of laminated glass in construction projects because of its properties such as strength, binding power, and durability.

Building & construction segment to rule the market throughout the forecast period

By application, the report classifies the market into automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, electronics, optical, sports & leisure, and others. Among these, the building & construction segment is expected to lead the market by collecting a revenue of $21,019.5 million by 2026. This is mainly attributed to the tremendous growth in the development of energy efficient buildings, green constructions, growing population, and increased revenues of people are estimated to fuel the growth of building construction segment of advanced glass market.

10% OFF on Customization: https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/57

Asia-Pacific to grab major share of the market

Regionally, the report evaluates the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific region is expected to collect a revenue of $30,250.1 million by 2026. This is mainly due to the growing demand for integrated advanced glass in countries such as China, Malaysia, and India. Whereas, growing emphasis of green buildings and rapid improvements in the real estate sector in developing countries is expected to offer substantial growth for advanced glass market. Also, growing investments by market players is estimated to offer rewarding opportunities for the market growth.

Top Players Functioning In The Global Advanced Glass Market Are:

1. Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc

2. Asahi Glass Co

3. PPG Industries

4. Sherwin Williams Company

5. Saint Gobain

6. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

7. Sisecam Group

8. Guardian Industries

9. Corning Inc

These players are undertaking various activities such as partnerships, new developments, and merges & collaborations to obtain a strong position in the global industry. For example, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. has increased its manufacturing capacity of the coated glass to support the market of solar energy.

Analyst Assessment on Similar Reports:

1. Global Nylon Cable Ties Market to Create Growth Opportunities for Industry Players in the Coming Years

2. Wide Range Usage of Insulation in Several Industries to Escalate the Growth of Global Mineral Wool Market

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact Research Dive:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive